Men's soccer rankings: Top-10 upsets spark big movement in latest top 25

Surprising top-10 upsets have shaken up the latest United Soccer Coaches poll rankings for men's soccer.

Though Georgetown and Washington remain Nos. 1 and 2 — and also undefeated — the rest of the top 10 has either new teams or teams in different spots from a week ago. Then-No. 3 Duke was the highest-ranked team to fall last week, as the Blue Devils lost to Pitt. That brought the Panthers up six spots to No. 7.

But that wasn't all.

Northern Illinois' shocker against previous No. 4 West Virginia forced the Mountaineers to drop 17 spots. West Virginia also tied Lehigh last week.

Elsewhere, then-No. 6 Tulsa dropped three spots after its first loss. The changes mean Marshall, New Hampshire and Virginia Tech all made moves in the top five.

There are only five undefeated teams remaining, with four occupying the first six spots: No. 1 Georgetown, No. 2 Washington, No. 4 New Hampshire and No. 6 Kentucky. Saint Louis, at 10-0-3, is just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

Here's a look at the full top 25:

RANK SCHOOL PREVIOUS TOTAL POINTS RECORD 1 Georgetown (22) 1 597 10-0-0 2 Washington (2) 2 576 11-0-0 3 Marshall 5 536 7-1-3 4 New Hampshire 7 515 12-0-0 5 Virginia Tech 9 478 7-1-3 6 Kentucky 8 455 7-0-3 7 Pittsburgh 13 423 8-3-0 8 Tulsa 6 404 9-1-0 9 Duke 3 382 9-2-0 10 Missouri State 11 377 9-1-0 11 Saint Louis 14 357 10-0-3 12 Maryland 12 350 8-2-1 13 Oregon State 15 322 7-1-2 14 Loyola Marymount 16 280 10-1-1 15 James Madison 18 242 10-2-0 16 UNCG 19 188 9-2-1 17 Bowling Green NR 174 9-2-1 18 FIU 20 158 7-1-2 19 Cornell 24 143 7-1-1 20 Providence 25 135 7-1-3 21 West Virginia 4 118 6-1-4 22 Northern Illinois NR 103 10-1-0 23 Clemson 21 87 9-3-0 24 SMU 10 77 6-2-2 25 Grand Canyon 17 70 10-1-0 Also receiving votes: Hofstra (55); UCLA (34); Oral Roberts (25); St. John's (22); Wisconsin (19); UCSB (18); Louisville (16), San Diego State (12); VCU (11); Rutgers (9); Indiana (8); Santa Clara (6); Notre Dame (5); Navy (4); Denver (3); Penn State (3); UNC Wilmington (2); Wake Forest (1).

There are only two newly ranked teams this week, but they are very familiar with each other. No. 17 Bowling Green and No. 22 Northern Illinois are MAC foes and meet at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16. The Huskies' entry into the poll comes thanks to that 2-0 upset of then-No. 4 West Virginia. The win was NIU's first against a top-5 team since the Huskies topped No. 2 SMU on Sept. 19, 2008. Northern Illinois is ranked in the poll for the first time since 2011. Northern Illinois' Nick Markanich leads the nation in goals (12) and points (27) to spark the Huskies' 10-1 start.