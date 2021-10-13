No. 20 Providence men's soccer stuns No. 1 Georgetown thanks to some dazzling goals

Coming into tonight's matchup with No. 20 Providence, No. 1 Georgetown was one of five undefeated DI men's soccer teams in the nation. The Hoyas are no longer a part of that group as they were beaten 3-0 by the Friars in Providence.

The majority of the first half was relatively quiet until the 25th minute when midfielder Luis Garcia broke the game open with his first goal of the night on a free kick. That was one of five Providence shots in the first half.

💥GOAL!!

Luis Garcia strikes first on a BIG free kick over the defense and into the back of the net! 25'@SportsCenter

— Providence M Soccer (@PCFriarsMSoccer) October 13, 2021

Georgetown failed to record a shot until the first minute of the second half. The Hoyas would go on to record just seven shots total, two of which were on net.

The Hoyas would continue to try to apply pressure in the second half, but the Friars' defense stood tall. The No. 1 team in the nation had five corner attempts come in the final half and came up empty on each one. The Hoyas' leading goal scorer Dante Polvara (4) was the majority of his team's offense, but he was unable to find the back of the net on his lone shot on goal.

The Friars didn't play to come out with just a draw when they took the lead in the first half. They kept the pace up and managed to get two more goals in the span of eight minutes thanks to Garcia again (60') and Simon Triantafilou (68'). All three of the goals in this game were scored from outside of the penalty box.

As of Oct. 13, there are four undefeated men's soccer teams left: New Hampshire (12-0-1), Washington (11-0-0), Kentucky (7-0-3) and Saint Louis (9-0-3). All four of them will be in action either Oct. 15 or 16 in an attempt to remain unbeaten.

The Friars will look to get on a winning streak and improve their 8-1-3 record when they face Butler on October 16 in Providence at 7 p.m. Georgetown will come into a game with a loss on its balance sheet for the first time all season as they come back home to take on Villanova on October 16 at 1 p.m.