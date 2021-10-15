Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 15, 2021 9 of the best goals scored in men's college soccer so far this season 2021 men's NCAA soccer — Best goals, so far Share A little over midway through the season, we've decided to showcase nine of the most sensational goals we have seen so far. We took to Twitter to ask the community who scored the best goal so far this season — these are just some of the many nominations we received. If we've missed out on including a great goal, let us know by replying to this tweet on @NCAASoccer. Gabriel Costa | SMU Gabriel Costa is a senior midfielder for SMU. Costa blasted this goal from just a few yards from midfield to chip Stanford's keeper. This goal came just 30 seconds after Costa scored his first goal in the match, securing the brace and putting the Mustangs up 3-1. How could you NOT be impressed by @gabrielpfc1996 🔥🔥#PonyUp | #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/KOeWOyXPY5 — SMU Men's Soccer (@SMUSoccerM) August 27, 2021 Senior forward Danny Bloyou is coming off a 2020-21 season where he led the Nittany Lions in goals and tied for total points with 18. He has not slowed down since, making SportsCenter's Top 10 list with the goal below and already being named a Big 10 Offensive Player of the Week this season. 🤯 OH MY DANNY BLOYOU...WHAT. A. GOAL. 🤯#NCAASoccer x 🎥 @PennStateMSOC pic.twitter.com/Ggv7Dt7GOS — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 7, 2021 Danny Flores | Virginia Tech Freshman midfielder Danny Flores went solo on this one to beat Notre Dame's backline and keeper to secure the golden goal overtime win for the Hokies. 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦, 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗔𝗡 🤩 Virginia Tech walks it off, 2-1!#Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wOUf2ftIGY — Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) September 25, 2021 Rodrigo Robles | JMU Redshirt sophomore Rodrigo Robles of JMU backheeled a pass to himself to perfectly set up a bending far post beauty. 62' | Wow. That's all we have to say.#GoDukes | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/GN7d7n6e1F — JMU Men's Soccer (@JMUMSoccer) September 8, 2021 Eren Senyuva | Northeastern Sophomore Eren Senyuva's first goal of the season was an absolute ROCKET. 83' | 💥EREN SENYUVA WHAT A STRIKE!!!💥 The #HowlinHuskies get one back thanks to this ROCKET 🚀, Senyuva's first of the season. Assisted by Dan Munch. 2-1 BC | 2nd @NESN #SCTop10 🐾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/axEzd2z5B6 — Northeastern Men’s Soccer (@GoNUmsoccer) October 5, 2021 FOLLOW ALONG: Here's what's ahead for the remaining undefeated teams Luis Garcia | Providence Luis Garcia was absolutely electric for Providence in its 3-0 upset of former No. 1 Georgetown. Garcia knocked in the first two goals of the match to secure a brace and produce two highlight reel moments in the win. 💥GOAL!! Luis Garcia strikes first on a BIG free kick over the defense and into the back of the net! 25'@SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Nho8YgFoPL — Providence M Soccer (@PCFriarsMSoccer) October 13, 2021 💥GOAL!!! LUIS GARCIA STRIKES AGAIN! 60'@SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/srih2ulvWk — Providence M Soccer (@PCFriarsMSoccer) October 14, 2021 Eric Lagos | Yale Sophomore Eric Lagos went flying to knock in this diving header. Eric Lagos goes full Superman in this goal! 🦸♂️#NCAASoccer x 🎥 @YaleMSoccer pic.twitter.com/lQPvoZVHpU — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 8, 2021 Sebastian Restrepo | Northeastern Sebastian Restrepo's first career goal at Northeastern was good enough to make No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10. 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙖𝙙 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡... Sebastian Restrepo made the No. 2⃣ play on SportsCenter last night‼️ 🎥 | @espn 🐾⚽️ #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/kZIvFbJ2XN — Northeastern Men’s Soccer (@GoNUmsoccer) October 13, 2021 ⚽️LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 🏆 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list👀 Seattle Kraken roster: Players' colleges in the NHL Expansion Draft The Seattle Kraken have their inaugural roster, ahead of its first season as an NHL franchise. Here are all the colleges represented following the expansion draft Wednesday night. READ MORE