9 of the best goals scored in men's college soccer so far this season

A little over midway through the season, we've decided to showcase nine of the most sensational goals we have seen so far.

We took to Twitter to ask the community who scored the best goal so far this season — these are just some of the many nominations we received.

Gabriel Costa | SMU

Gabriel Costa is a senior midfielder for SMU. Costa blasted this goal from just a few yards from midfield to chip Stanford's keeper. This goal came just 30 seconds after Costa scored his first goal in the match, securing the brace and putting the Mustangs up 3-1.

Danny Bloyou | Penn State

Senior forward Danny Bloyou is coming off a 2020-21 season where he led the Nittany Lions in goals and tied for total points with 18. He has not slowed down since, making SportsCenter's Top 10 list with the goal below and already being named a Big 10 Offensive Player of the Week this season.

Danny Flores | Virginia Tech

Freshman midfielder Danny Flores went solo on this one to beat Notre Dame's backline and keeper to secure the golden goal overtime win for the Hokies.

𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦, 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗔𝗔𝗗 𝗠𝗔𝗡 🤩



Virginia Tech walks it off, 2-1!

Rodrigo Robles | JMU

Redshirt sophomore Rodrigo Robles of JMU backheeled a pass to himself to perfectly set up a bending far post beauty.

Eren Senyuva | Northeastern

Sophomore Eren Senyuva's first goal of the season was an absolute ROCKET.

83' | 💥EREN SENYUVA WHAT A STRIKE!!!💥



The #HowlinHuskies get one back thanks to this ROCKET 🚀, Senyuva's first of the season. Assisted by Dan Munch.

2-1 BC | 2nd



2-1 BC | 2nd @NESN #SCTop10 🐾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/axEzd2z5B6 — Northeastern Men’s Soccer (@GoNUmsoccer) October 5, 2021

Luis Garcia | Providence

Luis Garcia was absolutely electric for Providence in its 3-0 upset of former No. 1 Georgetown. Garcia knocked in the first two goals of the match to secure a brace and produce two highlight reel moments in the win.

💥GOAL!!

Luis Garcia strikes first on a BIG free kick over the defense and into the back of the net! 25'

#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Nho8YgFoPL — Providence M Soccer (@PCFriarsMSoccer) October 13, 2021

Eric Lagos | Yale

Sophomore Eric Lagos went flying to knock in this diving header.

Sebastian Restrepo | Northeastern

Sebastian Restrepo's first career goal at Northeastern was good enough to make No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10.