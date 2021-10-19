NCAA.com | October 19, 2021 Washington, the last undefeated and untied team, is the new No. 1 in men's soccer 2021 men's NCAA soccer — Best goals, so far Share The only undefeated, untied team in men's college soccer is the new No. 1. Washington men's soccer is the top-ranked team in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll rankings, as the 12-0-0 Huskies moved into the top spot following Georgetown's shocking 3-0 loss to Providence last Wednesday. The Friars moved up only four spots to No. 16, however, as they lost to Butler on Saturday. The Huskies picked up 15 of the 24 first-place votes — one of four teams to earn a top ranking. No. 2 Georgetown, No. 3 Marshall and No. 4 Kentucky were the others. Georgetown had been No. 1 in six consecutive polls, taking over No. 1 in the Sept. 7 poll. Washington's climb to No. 1 started from No. 9 in the preseason. The Huskies had an even more dramatic rise almost exactly two years ago. In 2019, Washington went from unranked in the preseason to No. 1 in the Oct. 22, 2019 poll. Though Washington is the only undefeated and untied team, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Saint Louis also remain without a loss. Men's soccer rankings: Top 25 for United Soccer Coaches RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Washington (15) 586 12-0-0 2 2 Georgetown (6) 567 11-1-0 1 3 Marshall (1) 547 8-1-3 3 4 Kentucky (2) 499 8-0-3 6 5 New Hampshire 472 12-0-2 4 6 Clemson 443 10-3-0 23 7 Maryland 432 10-2-1 12 8 Oregon State 422 8-1-2 13 9 Missouri State 404 11-1-0 10 10 Pittsburgh 382 8-4-0 7 11 Tulsa 373 10-1-0 8 12 Saint Louis 349 12-0-3 11 13 Virginia Tech 317 8-2-3 5 14 Bowling Green 237 9-2-2 17 15 Loyola Marymount 220 10-2-1 14 16 Providence 202 8-2-3 20 17 Florida International 184 8-1-2 18 18 Duke 176 9-3-0 9 19 Hofstra 165 12-1-1 NR 20 Notre Dame 157 8-4-1 NR 21 Northern Illinois 120 10-1-1 22 22 UCLA 115 8-4-0 NR 23 James Madison 99 10-3-0 15 24 Cornell 77 8-2-1 19 25 West Virginia 63 7-1-4 21 STILL UNBEATEN: We're tracking all the remaining undefeated teams Also in the top 10, Clemson was another notable riser. The Tigers went from No. 23 up to No. 6, as Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador's game-winning OT goal topped then-No. 9 Duke, 3-2. There are three newly ranked teams in the latest poll. Hofstra is No. 19, Notre Dame is 20th and UCLA is No. 22. Here are the remaining undefeated men's college soccer teams We're tracking all the remaining undefeated NCAA men's soccer teams in the 2021 season. READ MORE 2021 men's college soccer: Conference tournament schedules, auto bid tracker We’re tracking all of the 2021 NCAA men's soccer tournament action as automatic bids are filled and the field takes shape. READ MORE Kentucky men's soccer's Daniel Evans scores golden goal in 2OT win over West Virginia No. 4 Kentucky men's soccer beat No. 25 West Virginia in double overtime to stay undefeated. READ MORE