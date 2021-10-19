Washington, the last undefeated and untied team, is the new No. 1 in men's soccer

The only undefeated, untied team in men's college soccer is the new No. 1.

Washington men's soccer is the top-ranked team in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll rankings, as the 12-0-0 Huskies moved into the top spot following Georgetown's shocking 3-0 loss to Providence last Wednesday. The Friars moved up only four spots to No. 16, however, as they lost to Butler on Saturday.

The Huskies picked up 15 of the 24 first-place votes — one of four teams to earn a top ranking. No. 2 Georgetown, No. 3 Marshall and No. 4 Kentucky were the others.

Georgetown had been No. 1 in six consecutive polls, taking over No. 1 in the Sept. 7 poll. Washington's climb to No. 1 started from No. 9 in the preseason. The Huskies had an even more dramatic rise almost exactly two years ago. In 2019, Washington went from unranked in the preseason to No. 1 in the Oct. 22, 2019 poll.

Though Washington is the only undefeated and untied team, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Saint Louis also remain without a loss.

Men's soccer rankings: Top 25 for United Soccer Coaches

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Washington (15) 586 12-0-0 2 2 Georgetown (6) 567 11-1-0 1 3 Marshall (1) 547 8-1-3 3 4 Kentucky (2) 499 8-0-3 6 5 New Hampshire 472 12-0-2 4 6 Clemson 443 10-3-0 23 7 Maryland 432 10-2-1 12 8 Oregon State 422 8-1-2 13 9 Missouri State 404 11-1-0 10 10 Pittsburgh 382 8-4-0 7 11 Tulsa 373 10-1-0 8 12 Saint Louis 349 12-0-3 11 13 Virginia Tech 317 8-2-3 5 14 Bowling Green 237 9-2-2 17 15 Loyola Marymount 220 10-2-1 14 16 Providence 202 8-2-3 20 17 Florida International 184 8-1-2 18 18 Duke 176 9-3-0 9 19 Hofstra 165 12-1-1 NR 20 Notre Dame 157 8-4-1 NR 21 Northern Illinois 120 10-1-1 22 22 UCLA 115 8-4-0 NR 23 James Madison 99 10-3-0 15 24 Cornell 77 8-2-1 19 25 West Virginia 63 7-1-4 21 Also receiving votes: Oral Roberts (32), San Diego State (30), Louisville (22), Grand Canyon (19), VCU (15), St. John's (14), SMU (13), UNC Wilmington (8),UCF (7), Wisconsin (6), UNC Greensboro (5), Wake Forest (4), Vermont (3), Indiana (3), Campbell (2), Santa Clara (2), UCSB (2), Akron (2), Yale (2), Denver (1). Washington ranks in the top 10 in both scoring offense (2.50 goals per game) and defense (0.42 goals allowed per game). Only Kentucky (0.34) and Northern Illinois (0.36) have been stingier defensively.

Also in the top 10, Clemson was another notable riser. The Tigers went from No. 23 up to No. 6, as Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador's game-winning OT goal topped then-No. 9 Duke, 3-2.

There are three newly ranked teams in the latest poll. Hofstra is No. 19, Notre Dame is 20th and UCLA is No. 22.