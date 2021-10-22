Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2021 NCAA men's soccer championship

The 2021 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament continues to inch closer with conference tournaments approaching. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 48-team field takes shape.

Out of 48 teams, 23 receive automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament, or, in the case of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast conferences, three automatic bids will be awarded to the regular-season champions.

At-large bids are chosen by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15, during the selection show on NCAA.com.

BEST GOALS SO FAR: 9 of the best goals scored this season

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATES CHAMPION ACC Cary, North Carolina Nov. 7-14 TBD America East Highest seed hosts Nov. 6-13/14 TBD American Athletic Home site of No. 1 seed Nov. 10 and 13 TBD Atlantic 10 Highest seed hosts Nov. 6-14 TBD Atlantic Sun Highest seed hosts Nov. 5-13 TBD Big East Campus sites, then No. 1 seed Nov. 6-14 TBD Big South Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD Big Ten Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD Big West Campus sites Nov. 4-13 TBD Colonial Harrisonburg, Virginia Nov. 11-14 TBD Conference USA Charlotte, NC Nov. 10-14 TBD Horizon Chicago, Illinois Nov. 7-13 TBD Ivy N/A N/A TBD MAAC Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD Mid-American Highest seed hosts Nov. 10-13 TBD Missouri Valley Highest seed hosts Nov. 9-14 TBD Northeast Highest seed hosts Nov. 12-14 TBD Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD Patriot Highest seed hosts Nov. 9-13 TBD Southern Highest seed hosts Nov. 1-14 TBD Summit Macomb, Illinois Nov. 11-13 TBD WCC N/A N/A TBD WAC Phoenix, Arizona Nov. 12-14 TBD

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 15, the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 18. From there, 47 matches will play out over 24 days to crown a champion, culminating with the College Cup final in Cary, North Carolina. Here's a look at who won each of the previous times the tournament concluded in Cary.