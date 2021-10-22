Trending:

Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | October 22, 2021

Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2021 NCAA men's soccer championship

2021 men's NCAA soccer — Best goals, so far

The 2021 NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament continues to inch closer with conference tournaments approaching. We’re tracking all of the action as automatic bids are filled and the 48-team field takes shape.

Out of 48 teams, 23 receive automatic qualification by winning a conference tournament, or, in the case of the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast conferences, three automatic bids will be awarded to the regular-season champions. 

At-large bids are chosen by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15, during the selection show on NCAA.com.

BEST GOALS SO FAR: 9 of the best goals scored this season

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATES CHAMPION
ACC Cary, North Carolina Nov. 7-14 TBD
America East Highest seed hosts Nov. 6-13/14 TBD
American Athletic Home site of No. 1 seed Nov. 10 and 13 TBD
Atlantic 10 Highest seed hosts Nov. 6-14 TBD
Atlantic Sun Highest seed hosts Nov. 5-13 TBD
Big East Campus sites, then No. 1 seed Nov. 6-14 TBD
Big South Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD
Big Ten Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD
Big West Campus sites Nov. 4-13 TBD
Colonial Harrisonburg, Virginia Nov. 11-14 TBD
Conference USA Charlotte, NC  Nov. 10-14 TBD
Horizon Chicago, Illinois Nov. 7-13 TBD
Ivy N/A N/A TBD
MAAC Highest seed hosts Nov. 7-14 TBD
Mid-American Highest seed hosts Nov. 10-13 TBD
Missouri Valley Highest seed hosts Nov. 9-14 TBD
Northeast Highest seed hosts Nov. 12-14 TBD
Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD
Patriot Highest seed hosts Nov. 9-13 TBD
Southern Highest seed hosts Nov. 1-14 TBD
Summit Macomb, Illinois Nov. 11-13 TBD
WCC N/A N/A TBD
WAC Phoenix, Arizona Nov. 12-14 TBD

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 15, the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 18. From there, 47 matches will play out over 24 days to crown a champion, culminating with the College Cup final in Cary, North Carolina. Here's a look at who won each of the previous times the tournament concluded in Cary. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP
2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (OT) Indiana
2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2OT,PK) UCLA
2009 Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2OT, PK) Akron
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico







