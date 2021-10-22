Here are the remaining undefeated men's college soccer teams

And then there were three. As we move closer to the NCAA men's soccer tournament, the list of undefeated teams grows smaller.

Washington fell during its first week at No. 1 when the Huskies were the last undefeated, untied team in the NCAA. Oregon State delivered the 3-2 blow on Oct. 22. After the Huskies were handed two red cards bringing them down to just nine, the final nail in the coffin was a penalty in the 88' resulting in the winning goal for the Beavers on a penalty kick.

Georgetown lost only once in 2019. Same with Notre Dame in 2013 and Akron in 2010. But DI men's college soccer hasn't seen an undefeated champ since Santa Clara went 20-0-3 in 1989, tying Virginia 1-1 after 4OT in the final.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams — including ties — in the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer season:

New Hampshire (12-0-2)

Next game: at UMBC, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Last game: Draw vs. Vermont, 1-1

The Wildcats' perfect start includes a rout of what was an unbeaten Quinnipiac team. Four players scored in the 5-0 romp. New Hampshire lost to Kentucky in the 2020 NCAA tournament but has climbed into the top 10 this season.

Kentucky (9-0-3)

Next game: vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Last game: Def. West Virginia, 1-0 (2OT)

The Wildcats have posted seven shutouts so far this season. Only three scoreless draws, with FIU, Coastal Carolina and Marshall have kept Kentucky from winning all its games to start the year.

Saint Louis (10-0-3)

Next game: at George Washington, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

Last game: Def. Dayton, 2-0

A late rally against UMass on Sept. 18 kept the Billikens without a loss. Trailing 2-1 to the Minutemen, Kipp Keller and Simon Becher scored in the final eight minutes to get the win. Becher was also clutch in the season-opening win against Louisville when he tallied a golden goal in the 108th minute. The Billikens also escaped against Saint Joseph's when they tallied a golden goal in 2OT to put them up 3-2, thanks to substitute Chandler Vaughn.