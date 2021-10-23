No. 8 Oregon State men's soccer hands top-ranked Washington first loss

The No. 8 Oregon State men's soccer team defeated No. 1 Washington on Friday, edging past the Huskies, 3-2, in Seattle, Wash. With the victory, the Beavers claim the top spot in the conference standings and improve to 9-1-2 (4-0-1 Pac-12) this season. Oregon State has notched three wins against opponents ranked in the United Soccer Coaches' top 25 this season (No. 23 UCLA on Sept. 30, No. 13 San Diego State on Oct. 3, and No. 1 Washington). It's also the Beavers' first outright win against a No. 1 ranked team after marking ties with No. 1 Indiana in 2005 and No. 1 Washington in 2014.



Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi opened scoring in the 9th minute of play, finding the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season. Mondi's goal sets him as Oregon State's top scorer. OSU's defense held for 26 minutes until the Huskies tied the score at 1-1.

Going into the second half tied and down a man, Washington was quick to take a 2-1 lead over the Beavers in the 55th minute of play. Freshman Joran Gerbet tied the score at 2-2, in the 73rd minute as the Huskies were down a second man. Gerbet's goal was his first of his collegiate career and was off his left foot toward the top left of the net. Sophomore Mouhameth Thiam sealed Oregon State's victory with a penalty kick that was drilled to the keeper's right in the 86th minute. Thiam's goal is his third of the season.



Between the pipes, junior Adrian Fernandez earned one save. The Beavers tallied eight shots on goal out of 18 shots total and took five corner kicks throughout the game.



The Beavers return to Corvallis, Ore. to host Stanford on Oct. 28 and California on Oct. 31. Both matches are slated for 3 p.m. starts and will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network.