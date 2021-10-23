Men's college soccer: Yosef drills golden goal as No. 3 Marshall defeats Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The third-ranked Marshall men's soccer team battled its way through a tough match against the Charlotte 49ers to win 2-1 in overtime. Redshirt junior Milo Yosef sent home the golden goal in the 97th minute Saturday night.

It is the second time in the last three meetings between these two teams that Marshall has won on a golden goal. The other coming in the 103rd minute of the 2019 Conference USA Championship match, scored by Pedro Dolabella.

The Thundering Herd improves to 10-1-3 overall and 4-0-2 in Conference USA play. The 49ers fall to 8-5-0 and 3-3-0 in league action.

AUTO BID: Here are six auto bid predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament

With the victory, the Herd is now unbeaten in its last 17-straight Conference USA matches, including the 2019 C-USA Tournament. The last time Marshall lost a conference match was Oct. 26, 2019 at Florida Atlantic by a 1-0 final. The streak is tied for the 15th-longest unbeaten conference stretch (including league tournaments) in NCAA history. The Herd is tied with Harvard (1969-71), Evansville (1989-91), Louisville (2009-11) and Stanford (2014-15).

"What a team we have," Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. "I thought our guys were magnificent! Here's why: we weren't at our best tonight. We were missing players. And we went down to ten men for 45 minutes. But we were so dominant for the whole time. Great credit to all the guys.

"(Mohammed) Seidu stepped in last minute and was excellent. (Alex) Adjetey came in late and caused them problems. Vitor (Dias), Max (Schneider) and Pedro (Dolabella) ran the midfield. Milo (Yosef) with the goal, and Joao (Souza) early on caused them problems. Nate (Dossantos) and Gabi (Alves) had solid games. Jan-Erik (Leinhos) is back to his best. Oli (Semmle) was so steady and a safety net for us. Ibrahima (Diop) and Agustin (Iusem) gave us great minutes. I'm so proud of our guys tonight!"

TRACKER: These are the last three undefeated teams

Marshall's streak of clean sheets comes to an end. The Herd went 760 minutes and 37 seconds without conceding a goal. Before tonight, the last goal that the Herd allowed was at 41:48 in the first half against then No. 4 West Virginia back on Sept. 17. The minutes, plus the six-straight matches preceding the contest in Charlotte, are both program records. The Herd also played a man down after senior Vinicius Fernandes picked up a red card in the 55th minute. Charlotte picked up a red card in the 96th minute by Kameron Lacey, 30 seconds before Yosef drilled the golden goal.

The match began clean, even with no fouls coming in the opening 12 minutes, and both teams able to have chances on offense. Charlotte had the first shot on goal in the third minute that was stopped by senior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. In the fifth minute Fernandes had a shot that just hit off the crossbar.

The first yellow of the night came in the 17th minute, issued to senior Nathan Dossantos. Less than one minute later, Semmle tallied his second save with a nice diving stop to his right. The Herd's first shot on target was from junior Max Schneider in the 20th minute that was stopped by Charlotte goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka.

NEW NO. 1: Here's the latest men's soccer poll

Finally, in the 25th minute Marshall had some great touch passing from Fernandes to Yosef who found senior Jan-Erik Leinhos who made a quick blast from outside the 18-yard box on the near side that beat Kuzemka into the corner. It was the first goal of the season for Leinhos. Fernandes netted his team-leading eighth assist and Yosef tallied his fifth.

However, the 1-0 lead was short-lived as the 49ers scored the equalizer in the just two minutes and six seconds later.

The physicality of the match picked up as more fouls were called and the yellows came out. Charlotte received its first yellow in the 30th minute against Delasi Batse who was the goal scorer. Fernandes picked up a yellow in the 39th minute. There were 11 total fouls in the first half with seven for the 49ers and four against Marshall.

BEST OF THE BEST: The current statistical leaders in DI men's soccer

The teams went in at the break tied at 1-1.

Marshall and Charlotte battled through the second half with each team again having opportunities to take the lead. Semmle tallied his fourth save in the 48th minute. Six minutes later, Fernandes picked up the red card and the Herd played a man down. However, each player stepped up in attempting to slow down Charlotte's offense.

In fact, Marshall had the first shot after the red as senior Vitor Dias sent one in the 58th minute that was saved by Kuzemka. The Herd also outshot Charlotte four to one over the final 35 minutes of regulation. The 49ers only shot during that stretch came in the 64th minute and was blocked by Dossantos.

Dias had two more chances in the second half with shots on target in the 71st minute and again in the 77th. Schneider had a great opportunity with a header off a set-piece in the 81st minute. The Herd had a free kick after a yellow card against Charlotte, the third of the day issued to the 49ers. The kick was sent in toward the 18-yard box and Dolabella headed to the far side where Schneider then attempted to knock it through but Kuzemka came through with another save.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 5 stars to keep an eye on this season

The second half came to an end and the teams headed for extra time.

It was the fifth contest this season that Marshall had moved on to extra time and the first for Charlotte.

Dias took the first shot attempt of the period in the 92nd minute that just missed wide left. In the 96th minute, Lacey was issued a red card after colliding with Semmle in the 6-yard box. The teams were back to even strength and the Herd continued its attack. Sophomore Gabriel Alves had a drive with the ball on the far side of the field, then made a great pass into the box that found Yosef for the quick tap into the back of the net.

For Yosef, it was his third goal and first game-winner of the year. It was the 19th goal of his career as well as his seventh game-winner. Alves picked up his second assist of the year.

Marshall outshot Charlotte 15-9 and 7-5 on goal. Semmle finished the night with four saves in picking up his ninth win. There were 27 total fouls in the match with Charlotte called for 15 and Marshall with 12. Seven total cards were issued. The Herd picked up two yellows and a red. The 49ers were given three yellows and a red.

Marshall's next contest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 against South Carolina at Hoops Family Field. Kickoff for Senior Day is set for 7 p.m.