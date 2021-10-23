Syracus Athletics | October 23, 2021 Syracuse men's soccer takes down No. 6 Clemson in first top-10 win since 2018 2021 men's NCAA soccer — Best goals, so far Share Senior Manel Busquets and sophomore Deandre Kerr scored goals to lead Syracuse to a 2-0 victory against No. 6 Clemson on Senior Night at the SU Soccer Stadium. It is the program's first win against a top-10 team since a 2-0 victory against No. 1 Wake Forest on October 5, 2018. "I am delighted for our guys because they finally have something tangible to show for their hard work." said head coach Ian McIntyre. "The second goal iced the game but Manel was the man of the match tonight with the first goal." AUTO BID: Here are 6 auto bid predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament Busquets scored his sixth goal of the season at the 13:38 mark of the first half on an assist from Giona Leibold to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Kerr sealed the victory with his ninth goal of the season. Orange goalkeeper Russel Shealy recorded three saves in the game. Of note The Orange honored the six seniors and graduate students on this year's roster, including Luke Biasi, Manel Busquets, Julio Fulcar, Hilli Goldhar, Max Kent and Russell Shealy. Tonight was the 13th game between the Orange and the Tigers. Clemson now leads the series, 5-4-4. The Syracuse victory was its first against Clemson since a 2-0 win in the 2015 ACC Tournament. Up next Syracuse concludes the regular season at Wake Forest next Friday (Oct. 28) at 7 p.m. ⚽️LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list👀 Men's soccer: Division I Committee top-16 rankings reveal reaction With two weeks remaining before selection Monday, we react to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee top-16 ranking that was revealed at halftime of the game between Notre Dame vs. North Carolina. READ MORE College football rankings: Pittsburgh climbs, Penn State, Oklahoma State fall in AP Top 25 poll for Week 9 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Oct. 24, 2021. READ MORE College football rankings: Cincinnati is now No. 2, Iowa falls in AP Top 25 poll for Week 8 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Oct. 17, 2021. READ MORE