Syracuse men's soccer takes down No. 6 Clemson in first top-10 win since 2018

Senior Manel Busquets and sophomore Deandre Kerr scored goals to lead Syracuse to a 2-0 victory against No. 6 Clemson on Senior Night at the SU Soccer Stadium. It is the program's first win against a top-10 team since a 2-0 victory against No. 1 Wake Forest on October 5, 2018.



"I am delighted for our guys because they finally have something tangible to show for their hard work." said head coach Ian McIntyre. "The second goal iced the game but Manel was the man of the match tonight with the first goal."

Busquets scored his sixth goal of the season at the 13:38 mark of the first half on an assist from Giona Leibold to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Kerr sealed the victory with his ninth goal of the season.



Orange goalkeeper Russel Shealy recorded three saves in the game.

Of note

The Orange honored the six seniors and graduate students on this year's roster, including Luke Biasi, Manel Busquets, Julio Fulcar, Hilli Goldhar, Max Kent and Russell Shealy.

Tonight was the 13th game between the Orange and the Tigers. Clemson now leads the series, 5-4-4.

The Syracuse victory was its first against Clemson since a 2-0 win in the 2015 ACC Tournament.

Up next

Syracuse concludes the regular season at Wake Forest next Friday (Oct. 28) at 7 p.m.