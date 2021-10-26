Men's soccer rankings: Georgetown returns to No. 1, Oregon State rockets to No. 3 after historic win

Washington's stay at the top of the men's college soccer rankings lasted only one week.

Oregon State's 3-2 upset of No. 1 Washington — its first ever win against a top-ranked team — helped Georgetown reclaim the first spot the new United Soccer Coaches poll top 25. But the stunner also boosted the Beavers, who jumped from eighth to No. 3. Defending national champion Marshall is No. 2.

Washington's loss means that only three undefeated teams in DI men's soccer: No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 New Hampshire and No. 10 Saint Louis.

Here's a look at the full top 25:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgetown (14) 583 13-1-0 2 2 Marshall (4) 565 10-1-3 3 3 Oregon State (4) 528 9-1-2 8 4 Washington (2) 513 12-1-1 1 5 Kentucky 481 9-0-4 4 6 New Hampshire 468 13-0-2 5 7 Maryland 434 11-2-1 7 8 Tulsa 409 11-1-0 11 9 Missouri State 395 12-1-0 9 10 Saint Louis 363 13-0-3 12 11 Notre Dame 355 9-4-2 20 12 Pittsburgh 347 9-4-1 10 13 Duke 302 10-3-1 18 14 Hofstra 276 14-1-1 19 15 Clemson 244 10-4-0 6 16 Northern Illinois 208 11-1-2 21 17 Florida International 197 10-1-2 17 18 Providence 192 9-2-3 16 19 Akron 150 8-3-3 NR 20 Cornell 145 10-2-1 24 21 Virginia Tech 131 9-3-3 13 22 Indiana 107 11-3-1 NR 23 UCLA 88 8-5-1 22 24 Santa Clara 85 8-1-3 NR 25 Grand Canyon 55 12-2-0 NR Also receiving votes: West Virginia (28), St. John's (28), Denver (24), Bowling Green (18), UNC Wilmington (12), VCU (11), UCSB (11), Loyola Marymount (10), UCF (6), Campbell (6), Michigan (4), Stanford (4), Oral Roberts (3), James Madison (3), North Carolina (3), Central Arkansas (2), Wake Forest (2), San Diego State (2), UNC Greensboro (2).

Oregon State had previously earned ties against No. 1 Indiana in 2005 and Washington in 2014. But Friday's upset not only gave the Beavers a program-first event, but also dropped the Huskies to fourth in the top 25.

The Beavers are in first place in the Pac-12 with 13 points at 4-0-1, one more than the Huskies. UCLA is third in the conference at 3-3-1 (10 points).

Elsewhere in the top 25, No. 19 Akron, No. 22 Indiana, No. 24 Santa Clara and No. 25 Grand Canyon are back in the poll. The Zips crushed then-No. 14 Bowling Green 5-1 last week. Freshman Jason Shokalook recorded the first hat trick of his career.