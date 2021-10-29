4 predictions for rest of the men’s soccer season through the NCAA tournament

We are closing in on men’s soccer selection Monday where we will know the entire 48 team field for the NCAA tournament. With the tournament approaching, we decided to take a look at how we think the rest of the season could shape up.

Let's take a look at some predictions for the rest of the 2021 men's college soccer season:

Prediction #1: We could see another first-time champion

Teams like Oregon State, Washington and Kentucky look poised to make a run at the title and make it a third straight year with a first-time champion in Division I men’s college soccer. With that being said, our back-to-back first-time champs in 2019 and 2020, Georgetown and Marshall, will be the biggest threats to making this three-peat happen.

Prediction #2: Marshall will make it back to the College Cup

My second prediction is that Marshall will make it back to the College Cup. Even without Jamil Roberts who was electric in the postseason title run last year, Marshall returns other weapons on offense like Vitor Dias and the Herd’s leader in goals and point, Pedro Dolabella. Marshall is no longer the Cinderella story, instead, they are a complete team with great leadership that looks poised to make a deep run to the title.

Prediction #3: It’s likely we will be surprised by the last four teams standing

This season, there has been a lot of parity week to week in men’s college soccer. This even includes No. 1 Georgetown, who lost handily to ranked Providence earlier this season by a score of 3-0. Watch out, this tournament could get upset-heavy if it ends up trending like the regular season.

Prediction #4: Conference tournament upsets could be brewing

In the ACC, Louisville moved to the top of the conference despite being unranked by the United Soccer Coaches poll after piecing together a strong conference run. I could see there being surprises in the ACC, the Big 10 and the Big East, as Georgetown will have to avenge its only loss of the year in conference play to be crowned champion, and Indiana still has to face a talented Maryland team, prior to the conference tournament.