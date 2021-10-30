Last minute goal puts Marquette on top of No. 1 Georgetown

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's soccer team defeated No. 1 Georgetown (13-2, 7-2 BIG EAST), 1-0, to close out its regular season on Saturday night at Valley Fields. It was the first win over the No. 1 team in the country in program history.

There have only been three other teams in Marquette history to beat a nationally top-ranked team. The men's basketball team beat No. 1 Kentucky in the NCAA Regional Final in 2003, men's lacrosse defeated No. 1 Denver in the BIG EAST Championship in 2016 and the men's basketball team took down top-ranked Villanova in 2017.

AJ Franklin scored the lone goal of the match in the 86th minute. It was his second goal of the season.

86'

MU: 1 | GU: 0



AJ FRANKLIN FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET IN THE 86TH MINUTE TO GIVE THE GOLDEN EAGLES THE LEAD!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/vqODg7ntDE — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) October 31, 2021

"AJ doesn't score ordinary goals, he just scores spectacular goals. That's three goals in his career and they've all been fantastic goals," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "This one was hugely important because it gives us a lifeline and takes us a little bit closer to the goal, which was to get to the tournament and then to do well in the tournament."

Chandler Hallwood set a new career-high in saves, posting nine on the evening to earn his third clean sheet of the season.

Neither team could take an advantage through the first 45 minutes of action. Marquette put a pair of shots on goal, both of which came courtesy of Beto Seto. Hallwood also made three saves before the break.

The Hoyas had a chance to tie things up in the 87th minute with a penalty kick, but Hallwood blocked the initial shot before making another save following the deflection.

The Golden Eagles (7-8-1, 4-5-1 BIG EAST) finished with eight shots in the match, half of which were on goal.

"It was a team effort," Franklin said. "When we finally got the breakthrough to go up 1-0, it was just a big celebration in the corner of all our hard work."