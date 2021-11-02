Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | November 2, 2021 Marshall moves to No. 1 in new men's soccer rankings as two top-5 teams fall 2021 men's NCAA soccer — Best goals, so far Share The defending champions are back at No. 1. Another fun week of NCAA men's soccer upsets produced some notable changes in this week's top 25 rankings. Marshall returned to No. 1 spot for the first time since the preseason thanks to then-No. 1 Georgetown falling to Marquette. The Thundering Herd, meanwhile, picked up a 4-0 win over South Carolina. Marshall's leading goal scorer Pedro Dolabella had his second multi-goal game against the Gamecocks. Dolabella leads C-USA in points (25) and goals (10). The former No. 1 Hoyas were 13-1 before that loss — and now they're No. 4. They have one more game on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. ET against UConn at home to close out the regular season. No. 2 Oregon State, No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Tulsa make up the rest of the top 5. See the full top 25 below: RANK TEAM PTS rEcORD LW 1 Marshall (15) 582 11-1-3 2 2 Oregon State (6) 571 11-1-2 3 3 Washington (1) 527 12-1-1 4 4 Georgetown (2) 496 13-2-0 1 5 Tulsa 475 12-1-1 8 6 Pittsburgh 463 10-4-1 12 7 New Hampshire 454 14-0-2 6 8 Saint Louis 421 14-0-3 10 9 Clemson 392 12-4-0 15 10 Maryland 381 12-3-1 7 11 Missouri State 365 14-1-0 9 12 Kentucky 346 10-1-4 5 13 Duke 313 11-3-1 13 14 Hofstra 297 15-1-1 14 15 Northern Illinois 262 12-1-2 16 16 Providence 209 9-2-4 18 17 Grand Canyon 198 14-2-0 25 18 North Carolina 158 10-5-1 NR 19 Florida International 151 11-2-2 17 20 Santa Clara 147 10-1-3 24 21 Akron 121 9-4-3 19 22 Indiana 90 12-4-1 22 23 Notre Dame 77 9-5-2 11 24 St. John's 57 10-4-2 NR 25 UNC Greensboro 41 13-3-1 NR Also receiving votes: West Virginia (34), James Madison (25), Penn State (23), Vermont (18), Virginia Tech (15), Charlotte (14), UCLA (13), Princeton (12), LMU (12), Denver (9), UC-Santa Barbara (8), Wake Forest (6), Cornell (6), VCU (5), Bowling Green State (2), SMU (2), Central Arkansas (1), Lipscomb (1) But there was more than just a change at the top. One of the final three undefeated teams in the nation fell last week. Former-No. 5 Kentucky lost its first game of the year to Charlotte and dropped to No. 12. The 49ers scored two goals, one in the 86' and the game-winning goal in overtime to upset the Wildcats. Kentucky is currently 10-1-4. No. 7 New Hampshire and No. 8 Saint Louis are the last two remaining undefeated teams. The biggest movers in this week's rankings came from Clemson. The Tigers went from No. 15 to No. 9 thanks to a 4-0 win against Florida International and a 5-1 win over Louisville. But Notre Dame had a huge fall, going from No. 11 to No. 23 after a 1-1 tie against Duke and a 2-0 loss at North Carolina. There are three new teams in the top 25 this week: No. 18 North Carolina, No. 24 St. John's and No. 25 UNC Greensboro. UCLA, Virginia Tech and Cornell all dropped out of the rankings. Men's college soccer: Last minute goal puts Marquette on top of No. 1 Georgetown An 86' minute goal from Marquette's AJ Franklin sealed the deal and gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 upset win over No. 1 Georgetown. READ MORE Division I Men’s Soccer Committee reveals top 16 With two weeks remaining before selection Monday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee announced its top 16 rankings. READ MORE Men's soccer: Division I Committee top-16 rankings reveal reaction With two weeks remaining before selection Monday, we react to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee top-16 ranking that was revealed at halftime of the game between Notre Dame vs. North Carolina. READ MORE