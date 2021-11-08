2021 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. The other 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 12 and 13 or 13 and 14.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship updates

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 19 and 20 or 20 and 21. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 3 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 4. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 3 and Dec. 4.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43): CONFERENCE SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius American Rivers Conference Loras American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Washington College City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon Empire 8 Nazareth Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph's (Maine) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League St. Lawrence Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Salem State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Knox Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton New England Collegiate Conference New England College New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Kean North Atlantic Conference SUNY Polytechnic Institute North Coast Athletic Conference Denison Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois) Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg Presidents' Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia) Skyline Conference Mount Saint Vincent Southern Athletic Association Centre Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland University Athletic Association Washington University in St. Louis United East Penn State Harrisburg Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Covenant

Pool C Berths (21):

Amherst

Calvin

Connecticut College

Emory

Franklin & Marshall

Gettysburg

Johns Hopkins

Kenyon

Middlebury

Montclair State

New York University

North Park

Ohio Wesleyan

Otterbein

Rochester

Rowan

St. Olaf

SUNY Oneonta

Swarthmore

University of Chicago

Washington and Lee

Log on to NCAA.com for more information regarding the 2021 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Tufts is the defending national champion, having defeated Amherst 2-0 in the 2019 championship game.