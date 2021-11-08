Upset

NCAA | November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship selections announced

DIII Men's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. The other 21 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 12 and 13 or 13 and 14.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship updates

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 19 and 20 or 20 and 21. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 3 at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, with UNC Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 4. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at UNCG Soccer Stadium Nov. 3 and Dec. 4.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (43): 
CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius
American Rivers Conference Loras
American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference Washington College
City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch 
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central 
Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont
Commonwealth Coast Conference Gordon
Empire 8  Nazareth
Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph's (Maine)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League St. Lawrence
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State 
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Salem State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Trine
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah 
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology 
Midwest Conference Knox
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Carleton
New England Collegiate Conference  New England College
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Kean
North Atlantic Conference SUNY Polytechnic Institute 
North Coast Athletic Conference  Denison
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois)
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference  John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg 
Presidents' Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia)
Skyline Conference Mount Saint Vincent
Southern Athletic Association  Centre
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  Webster
State University of New York Athletic Conference  SUNY Cortland
University Athletic Association  Washington University in St. Louis
United East Penn State Harrisburg
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior 
USA South Athletic Conference Covenant

Pool C Berths (21):

  • Amherst
  • Calvin
  • Connecticut College
  • Emory
  • Franklin & Marshall
  • Gettysburg
  • Johns Hopkins
  • Kenyon
  • Middlebury
  • Montclair State
  • New York University
  • North Park
  • Ohio Wesleyan
  • Otterbein
  • Rochester
  • Rowan
  • St. Olaf
  • SUNY Oneonta
  • Swarthmore
  • University of Chicago
  • Washington and Lee

Log on to NCAA.com for more information regarding the 2021 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Tufts is the defending national champion, having defeated Amherst 2-0 in the 2019 championship game.

