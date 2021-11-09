Men's soccer rankings: Oregon State is new No. 1 to lead major top-5 changes

4 predictions for rest of the men’s soccer season through the NCAA tournament

4 predictions for rest of the men’s soccer season through the NCAA tournament

Oregon State moved to the top spot in the new NCAA men's soccer rankings, highlighting massive changes in the top 5.

Though the Beavers lost to UCLA on Sunday, Oregon State moved up one spot to No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Oregon State, which can clinch the Pac-12 title outright vs. No. 3 Washington on Thursday, was one of seven teams with a first-place vote:

No. 1 Oregon State: 7 first-place votes

No. 2 Tulsa: 5

No. 3 Washington: 5

No. 4 Marshall: 2

No. 5 Pitt: 2

No. 6 New Hampshire: 2

No. 10 Missouri State: 1

Here's a look at the complete poll:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Oregon State (7) 551 12-2-2 2 2 Tulsa (5) 535 13-1-1 5 3 Washington (5) 521 14-1-1 3 4 Marshall (2) 504 11-2-3 1 5 Pittsburgh (2) 495 11-4-1 6 6 New Hampshire (2) 476 15-0-2 7 7 Georgetown 459 14-2-0 4 8 Saint Louis 447 15-0-3 8 9 Clemson 409 13-4-0 9 10 Missouri State (1) 397 15-1-0 11 11 Duke 346 12-3-1 13 12 Maryland 329 12-3-2 10 13 Hofstra 316 15-1-2 14 14 Florida International 273 12-2-2 19 15 Kentucky 244 11-1-4 12 16 Santa Clara 216 11-1-3 20 17 Indiana 196 13-4-1 22 18 Providence 168 9-3-4 16 19 Northern Illinois 159 12-2-2 15 20 Notre Dame 152 10-5-3 23 21 West Virginia 130 11-2-4 NR 22 UCLA 100 9-6-1 NR 23 North Carolina 76 11-6-1 18 24 Penn State 57 11-6-1 NR 25 Grand Canyon 48 14-3-0 17 Also receiving votes: Vermont (33), Charlotte (25), Oral Roberts (18), Lipscomb (18), Akron (17), Princeton (13), Wake Forest (13), Villanova (12), Virginia Tech (10), Loyola Marymount (7), San Diego State (6), St. John's (6), UCSB (5), Rhode Island (4), VCU (3), Cornell (2), UNC Greensboro (2), Campbell (1), Belmont (1).

Previous No. 1 Marshall fell to fourth after a shocking 4-1 loss to Florida International. FIU clinched the C-USA regular season title in the win and also improved five spots to No. 14 in the poll.

Three teams moved into the top 25 this week: No. 21 West Virginia, No. 22 UCLA and No. 24 Penn State.

DI men's soccer selections are less than one week away, with No. 16 Santa Clara already clinching the WCC automatic bid behind the regular season title. The 48-team NCAA tournament field will be announced at 1 p.m ET on Monday, Nov. 15 on NCAA.com, with 23 teams securing a spot by picking up automatic bids through conference tournaments or regular season championships.

TRACK THEM ALL: Follow along as teams clinch automatic bids for the NCAA tournament