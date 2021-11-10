Men's college soccer: No. 20 Notre Dame upsets No. 5 Pitt to advance to the ACC championship final

PITTSBURGH — The No. 20 Fighting Irish men’s soccer team scored twice in the span of 12 seconds to defeat top-seeded Pitt and head to the ACC Championship final on Sunday in Cary, North Carolina. The win snaps Pitt’s 19-match home winning streak, dating back to the 2019 season.

The Irish goals came from Jack Lynn and Daniel Russo, both coming in the 77th minute. Tyler Shea set up Lynn’s opener and then Lynn assisted on the goal from Russo to seal the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Irish soaked up pressure in the opening 45 minutes of play and then sprung counters when presented the opportunity. Notre Dame had two great scoring chances, the first coming in the 26th minute. Ethan O’Brien played a through ball into space that Jack Lynn ran onto. Lynn then beat his defender but the Pitt keeper came off his line and made a sliding save.

Twelve minutes later the Irish counter nearly found the opener. Dawson McCartney found Daniel Russo on the left flank and the sophomore cut inside and fired a shot on target but the keeper was up to the task and made the save.

The Irish came out of the halftime break and continued to defend at a high level, not allowing the Panthers clean looks at goal.

LATEST RANKINGS: Oregon State is new No. 1 to lead major top-5 changes

In the 77th minute the Irish caused a turnover at midfield and Tyler Shea played a perfect ball into Lynn, who fired into the net for the opening goal. Just 12 seconds later Notre Dame struck again. The Irish caused a turnover and then Lynn played a great pass to Russo, who slotted home to double the lead at 2-0.

The Irish then locked down on defense over the final 13 minutes to secure the spot in the ACC title match on Sunday.

The Irish advance to the ACC Championship final to take on the winner of Clemson and Duke at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 14 in Cary, North Carolina. The title match will air on ESPNU.