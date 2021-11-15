2021 NCAA DI men's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Oregon State.

The Beavers made school history this season in winning their first-ever Pac-12 Conference championship on the way to compiling a 12-2-3 record this season. This is Oregon State’s sixth tournament appearance and the first time they’ve ever been seeded is the top overall seed in the tournament.

Pac-12 runner-up Washington earns the second seed in the tournament after dropping just one match all season to top seed Oregon State. Big East regular season and tournament champion Georgetown is the three seed, which is the same seed they had when they won the 2019 national championship. Rounding out the top four seeds is ACC tournament champion Notre Dame.

Saint Louis returns to the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will be making its NCAA record 49th tournament appearance looking to add an 11th championship to their NCAA-record 10 trophies.

Indiana and UCLA will both be making their 46th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 35 consecutive tournament berths, while UCLA returns to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

Last season’s national champion, Marshall, returns to the tournament for the third year in a row as the 14th seed and will face the winner of Marist and Providence in the second round.

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and receive first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 18, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 21. The third round will be played Nov. 27 and 28, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 3 and 4.

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games at the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 10 and 12 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. This will be the third season in a row and seventh time overall the Men’s College Cup has been to Cary with Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014), Wake Forest (2007), Georgetown (2019) and Marshall (2020) winning previously.

