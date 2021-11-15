2021 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 18-21 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites and completed by Dec. 2-5. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 9 and 11 at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado hosted by Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. In the 2019 championship, Charleston (West Virginia) beat West Chester 2-0 to claim their second national championship title in three years.

The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:

Super Region 1

Franklin Pierce (19-1) * Charleston (WV) (17-1-1) * Wilmington (DE) (16-3-1) * Millersville (15-5) * Gannon (16-3-2) Davis & Elkins (16-1-2) American Int'l (14-4-1) Lock Haven (13-3-2) Post (12-5-1) Molloy (10-6-4)

Super Region 2

Young Harris (17-0-1) * Palm Beach Atl. (13-2) * West Florida (11-3-3) * Tampa (13-3) * AUM (10-3-3) Chowan (13-3-1) Nova Southeastern (12-3-1) Limestone (10-4-1) Lenoir-Rhyne (10-5-1) Coker (11-6-2)

Super Region 3

UIndy (15-1-2) * Lake Erie (15-3-1) * Wis.-Parkside (15-3-2) * Ill. Springfield (12-5-2) * Maryville (MO) (13-3-3) Fort Hays St. (13-5-2) Lewis (11-4-3) Cedarville (13-4-1) Ohio Dominican (11-6-3) Davenport (11-7-1)

Super Region 4

Cal State LA (14-2-2)* Midwestern St. (16-2-1) * Azusa Pacific (12-2-2) * Colorado Mesa (16-3-1) * Colo. Sch. of Mines (14-4-1) West Tex. A&M (13-4) Cal Poly Pomona (12-4-3) CSU Pueblo (14-5-2) Seattle Pacific (12-3-2) Biola (11-6)

*Denotes host site

For more information regarding the NCAA Division DII Men's Soccer Championship, log onto NCAA.com.