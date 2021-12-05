Washington defeats Saint Louis, the last remaining undefeated DI men's college soccer team

Entering the quarterfinals of the DI 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament, Saint Louis was the only undefeated team in DI men's soccer. The Billikens were defeated by No. 2 Washington Saturday night by a score of 2-0, falling just short of a College Cup berth.

UNH held on to an undefeated record for the second longest stint of the season, falling off the undefeated list with its 1-0 loss to Vermont in the America East Final.

Washington fell during its first week at No. 1 when the Huskies were the last undefeated, untied team in the NCAA. Oregon State delivered the 3-2 blow on Oct. 22. After the Huskies were handed two red cards bringing them down to just nine, the final nail in the coffin was a penalty in the 88' resulting in the winning goal for the Beavers on a penalty kick.

Georgetown lost only once in 2019. Same with Notre Dame in 2013 and Akron in 2010. But DI men's college soccer hasn't seen an undefeated champ since Santa Clara went 20-0-3 in 1989, tying Virginia 1-1 after 4OT in the final, and that streak will continue.

Saint Louis will be marked as the team that got the closest in 2021, finishing the season with a final record of 16-1-4.

Here's a recap of Saint Louis' undefeated regular season:

A late rally against UMass on Sept. 18 kept the Billikens without a loss. Trailing 2-1 to the Minutemen, Kipp Keller and Simon Becher scored in the final eight minutes to get the win. Becher was also clutch in the season-opening win against Louisville when he tallied a golden goal in the 108th minute. The Billikens also escaped against Saint Joseph's when they tallied a golden goal in 2OT to put them up 3-2, thanks to substitute Chandler Vaughn.