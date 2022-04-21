NCAA | April 21, 2022 PROP approves changes to soccer overtime rules Clemson defeats Washington, secures 2021 Men's College Cup Share The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel during a virtual meeting Wednesday approved changes to overtime rules in men's and women's soccer for both the regular season and the postseason, effective for the 2022 season. For the regular season, overtime has been eliminated, meaning if a game is tied after the regulation 90 minutes, it will end in a tie. Previously, teams played two 10-minute overtime periods in a sudden-victory (golden goal) format, and if neither team scored, the game ended in a tie. In conference tournaments and NCAA postseason games, the sudden-victory component has been eliminated, and teams will play two 10-minute overtime periods instead. Also, when a substitution is made by the winning team in the last five minutes of the second overtime, the game clock will stop. If the game remains tied, a penalty-kick shootout will be held to determine the winner. Video review The panel approved expanding video review to include whether a foul occurred inside or outside the penalty area. Protests Panel members approved expanding the protest rule to include a review of violent behavior II and fighting red cards. The protest, including video of the incident, must be filed within 48 hours of the completion of the game (the same as other protests) and be submitted by the conference office or coordinator of officials. The scope would be limited to changing a violent behavior II or fighting red card (two-game suspension) to a violent behavior I red card (one-game suspension). A committee consisting of the NCAA men's and women's soccer secretary-rules editor, NCAA national coordinator of soccer officials and one NCAA soccer regional advisor who is not affiliated with the team, conference or region will consider the protest and render a decision. Reentry The NCAA Men's and Women's Soccer Rules Committee rescinded a change to the soccer reentry rules. Committee members voted in February to move forward a change where players would not be allowed to reenter a game after being substituted for in the second half. However, after hearing feedback from the membership during the comment period on the proposed rules change, the committee agreed it is best to have more dialogue on this subject. ⚽️LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 🏆 CHAMPS SZN: Follow the College Cup | Undefeated teams remaining 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list👀 10 memorable NCAA DII sports moments from fall 2021 The much-awaited return to NCAA DII fall sports certainly didn't disappoint. First time champions, upsets galore and record-setting runs highlight the first half of the 2021-22 athletics year. READ MORE Washington defeats Saint Louis, the last remaining undefeated DI men's college soccer team Saint Louis was the last remaining undefeated NCAA men's soccer teams in the 2021 season. We tracked the Billikens' season and their run to the College Cup. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selections announced The teams and bracket have been announced for the 2021 NCAA DII Men's Soccer Championship. READ MORE