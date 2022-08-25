Everything that happened on DI men's college soccer's opening night

The 2022 DI men’s soccer season got underway on Thursday with 19 ranked teams in action, including two head-to-head top 25 matchups.

Some teams’ preseason rankings were immediately put into question with a few upsets around the country. Here's everything you may have missed from a wild opening night in men's soccer.

No. 7 Pitt knocks out No. 2 Georgetown in heavyweight battle

In the night's marquee matchup, the Panthers traveled to the nation's capital for an early-season litmus test against a 2021 College Cup semifinalist and are heading home with a 2-1 win.

After falling down 1-0 in just four minutes, Pitt responded in literally seconds.

4’ | WHAT A RESPONSE!@BertinJacquess4 opens the scoring account for the Panthers 19 seconds after the Georgetown goal.#H2P pic.twitter.com/NS1Pkf7tex — Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) August 26, 2022

Junior forward Bertin Jacquesson may have been attempting a cross, but he will certainly claim the goal. Almost as quickly as they equalized, the Panthers took the lead in the 10th minute through Valentin Noel. Both players were the team's top scorers in 2021 and opened their 2022 accounts in quick fashion.

In the final minutes, it appeared that Georgetown was awarded a penalty. But VAR review determined the foul occurred outside the area. The ensuing free kick was cleared by the head of Jacquesson, a fitting end to the Hoyas' comeback efforts.

Colgate shocks No. 16 Providence for their first win in over a year

Forget a first win over a ranked opponent for some years — the Raiders secured their first win, period, in over a full season with a 3-2 victory over the Friars.

Yes, Colgate went 0-18 last year.

Yet the team walked out of Providence with a cathartic win thanks to great play and a bit of luck. Down 2-1 in the 75th minute, sophomore forward Timmy Donovan found himself in an acre of space 30 yards from goal, and lashed one past Providence keeper Lukas Burns to even the score.

Just five minutes later, the Raiders were set on finding a winner. Sophomore midfielder Mason Pahule tried to slip in senior Antonio Ducrot, and a fortuitous touch off a Providence defender rolled the ball perfectly into the corner of the goal.

Antonio Ducrot finds the back of the net!



3-2 | 80'#GoGate pic.twitter.com/m07jok9b7p — Colgate Men's Soccer (@ColgateMSOC) August 25, 2022

The win is the program’s first since March 27, 2021. And what a win it was.

Louisville gets opening night revenge over No. 10 Saint Louis

Last season, the Cardinals made the trip to Saint Louis for its season opener and suffered a crushing double-overtime loss. This time around, with the Billikens in town, Louisville shook up the top 25 with a 3-1 victory.

Saint Louis opened the scoring after 17 minutes through Erich Legut, but the lead wouldn’t last long. In the 29th, Louisville's Macoumba Ba brought things even with a perfect low volley off a chipped cross. A goal worthy of any highlight reel.

The equalizer!! 🙌



Macoumba ties the match off assists from Konstantinos and Sander!



💻 https://t.co/fHWUIK3njV #GoCards pic.twitter.com/23K21hG99n — Louisville Men's Soccer (@LouisvilleMSOC) August 25, 2022

After taking a 2-1 lead in the second half, the Cardinals scored the final of three unanswered goals on a corner kick, lined up beautifully by Bryce LaBel for a half-volley into the top corner of the net.

No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 9 New Hampshire

The second top 10 team to fall on Thursday was New Hampshire. Behind a raucous student section at Ludwig field, the Terrapins were the more energetic side from the opening kick, rushing to press any WIldcat defender as they tried to play up the field.

Senior Hunter George would put the Terps ahead in the 14th minute with a difficult left-footed finish off a cushioned header from sophomore Griffin Dillon right in front of the students.

WHAT A START!!!!



Hunter George opens our 2022 account in style! pic.twitter.com/4q4QIE21gQ — Maryland Men’s Soccer 🐢 (@MarylandMSoccer) August 25, 2022

Into the second half with teams trading chances, it was freshman Colin Griffith on his college debut who all but secured the victory with his first collegiate goal. It was an instant impact befitting of the 2022 MLS NXT MVP and a highly-touted recruit.

GOAL!!!!!



IT'S THE FRESHMAN! Colin Griffith scores his first as a Terp pic.twitter.com/gPp5L5Atjo — Maryland Men’s Soccer 🐢 (@MarylandMSoccer) August 25, 2022

Despite pulling one back in the waning minutes of the match, the Wildcats suffered their first regular season loss since Nov. 1, 2019, a stretch of over 1,000 days.

Seattle topples 2021 national semifinalists No. 4 Notre Dame

Coming off a College Cup berth on the back of a defense that returned most of its starters, a comfortable win over Seattle could have been expected for the Fighting Irish.

Instead, Seattle rolled into South Bend and rolled over the Irish in a 3-1 victory, the third top-10 upset of opening day. After a quiet first half, things became interesting pretty quickly in the second.

Seattle was awarded a penalty in the 50th minute thanks to a review from the video assistant referee, an element familiar to fans of the pro game, but novel in the world of college soccer. Declan McGlynn dispatched the spot kick to take a surprise lead.

The Redhawks doubled the advantage 15 minutes later, again through McGlynn, who moved into the second place on the program's all-time scoring list past Hamza Haddadi with his 26th career goal. He is now just three from the top spot.