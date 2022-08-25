Here is the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for men's soccer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 25, 2022) — United Soccer Coaches announced the 38 NCAA Men’s Division I college soccer players named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

Leading this year’s watch list is University of New Hampshire junior midfielder Yannick Bright, the only 2021 Hermann semi-finalist returning to play this fall.

A total of 11 of the players on the list earned previous All-America recognition from United Soccer Coaches: University of Tulsa senior defender Mariano Fazio, Indiana senior defender Daniel Munie, West Virginia junior defender Bjarne Thiesen, University of New Hampshire junior midfielder Yannick Bright, Loyola Marymount senior midfielder Noel Caliskan, Hofstra fifth-year senior midfielder Hendrik Hebbeker, University of Vermont fifth-year senior midfielder Alex Nagy, University of Pittsburgh senior midfielder Valentin Noel, Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud, Missouri State senior midfielder Kian Yari, and University of New Hampshire fifth-year senior forward Tola Showunmi.

Hebbeker, Nagy, and Showunmi are all taking advantage of the NCAA decision granting an additional season of competition for student-athletes following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year.

The Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club, is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by the voting of Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.

Fifteen men’s players and 15 women’s players become Hermann Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 30 following completion of Division I All-America voting following the fall season. Then on Dec. 7, the top three players from a final round of voting are the 2021 finalists. The 2022 winner is revealed on Jan. 6, 2023, at a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.

United Soccer Coaches

2022 Men’s Hermann Trophy Watch List

Pos Name Class School Hometown K Sam Fowler Sr. University of Washington Issaquah, Wash. K Jassem Koleilat Sr. University of New Hampshire Dubai, United Arab Emirates K Wessel Speel Jr. Hofstra University Utrecht, The Netherlands D Noah Egan Sr. University of Vermont Irvine, Calif. D Mariano Fazio Sr. University of Tulsa Sevilla, Spain D Pietro Grassi So. UCLA Milan, Italy D Luis Grassow Sr. University of Kentucky Munich, Germany D Noah Gulden GR5 Lipscomb University Drammen, Norway D Michael Hong GR5 Loyola University Chicago Vernon Hills, Ill. D Moses Mensah Sr. Campbell University Cape Coast, Ghana D Daniel Munie Sr. Indiana University Maryland Heights, Mo. D Ramzi Qawasmy GR5 Providence College Lansdale, Pa. D Alberto Suarez GR5 Saint Louis University Zaragosa, Spain D Bjarne Thiesen Jr. West Virginia University Kiel, Germany D Til Zinnhardt Sr. University of North Carolina Konigstein, Germany M Yannick Bright Jr. University of New Hampshire Milan, Italy M Noel Caliskan Sr. Loyola Marymount University Cologne, Germany M Karim Diao Sr. University of Central Arkansas Bordeaux, France M Rory O’Driscoll GR5 University of New Hampshire Minneapolis, Minn. M Luis Garcia Sr. Providence College Gran Canaria, Spain M Hendrik Hebbeker GR5 Hofstra University Cologne, Germany M Alex Nagy GR5 University of Vermont Bow, N.H. M Valentin Noel Sr. University of Pittsburgh Niort, France M Peter Stroud Jr. Duke University Chester, N.J. M Kian Yari Sr. Missouri State University Manchester, England F Steven Afrifa Jr. Florida International University Toronto, Ont. F Patrick Agyemang Sr. University of Rhode Island East Hartford, Conn. F Aadne Bruseth GR5 Missouri State University Batnfjordsora, Norway F Wilmer Cabrera, Jr. Sr. Butler University Bogota, Colombia F Ryan Carmichael Jr. Hofstra University Armagh, Northern Ireland F Billy Hency GR5 Loyola University Chicago Fenton, Mo. F Emil Jaaskelainen Jr. Long Island University Bolton, England F Levonte Johnson Sr. Syracuse University Brampton, Ont. F John Klein GR5 Saint Louis University Columbia, Mo. F Peter Mangione Jr. Penn State University Hunt Valley, Md. F Alex Meinhard Jr. University of Tulsa Tartu, Estonia F Tola Showunmi GR5 University of New Hampshire Enfield, England F Oladayo Thomas GR5 Santa Clara University Lagos, Nigeria

*GR5 Indicates student-athletes exercising their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19