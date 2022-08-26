No. 1 Clemson men's soccer beats Indiana 3-2 behind Sylla's creativity, Manion's reflexes

For much of the second half of Friday's heavyweight clash between No. 1 Clemson and No. 13 Indiana, it seemed as if a tough penalty call would ruin the 2021 champ's banner-raising home opener. Ousmane Sylla had other plans. A pair of goals from the Tigers' No. 10 sent the fans at Riggs Field home happy with a 3-2 Clemson win.

Sylla was Clemson's creative hub all night long and scored his second in a similar fashion to his first. He received a pass from Elton Chifamba at the top of the area with 10 minutes to go, took one touch to his right to tease a shot and used a second to send IU defender Jack Maher to ground. His next touch was a bullet past JT Harms for a 3-2 lead.

Mohamed Seye scored the second for Clemson and was integral to both of Sylla's goals. He served as the focal point of the attack, occupying defenders and allowing Sylla the space just under him to operate. The two were involved in every attack as the game opened up in the second half with seven shots between the two.

Despite the high scoreline, the game also featured spectacular goalkeeper play from both sides. IU's JT Harms faced nine shots on goal from the Tigers, keeping his team in the game with point-blank saves. Clemson's Trevor Manion made up for a mistake on the Hoosiers' first goal with a handful of impressive stops in the second half, including this 56th-minute effort to keep the score evened up.

The win sees the Tigers improve to 85-5-4 under coach Mike Noonan when leading at the half. It's the program's first win over Indiana since 1987, back when the Hoosiers who were ranked No. 1. Clemson went on to win their second national championship that season.