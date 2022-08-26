Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | August 26, 2022 No. 1 Clemson men's soccer beats Indiana 3-2 behind Sylla's creativity, Manion's reflexes Clemson defeats Washington, secures 2021 Men's College Cup Share For much of the second half of Friday's heavyweight clash between No. 1 Clemson and No. 13 Indiana, it seemed as if a tough penalty call would ruin the 2021 champ's banner-raising home opener. Ousmane Sylla had other plans. A pair of goals from the Tigers' No. 10 sent the fans at Riggs Field home happy with a 3-2 Clemson win. FULL SCOREBOARD: Catch up with all of Friday's results Sylla was Clemson's creative hub all night long and scored his second in a similar fashion to his first. He received a pass from Elton Chifamba at the top of the area with 10 minutes to go, took one touch to his right to tease a shot and used a second to send IU defender Jack Maher to ground. His next touch was a bullet past JT Harms for a 3-2 lead. WILD OPENING NIGHT: Thursday did not disappoint around DI men's soccer Ousmane Sylla, are you serious?!?!?! His second of the night puts us up 3-2 with 8 minutes to go 🤩#ClemsonUnited🧡💜📺https://t.co/qoHoz1nieZ📊https://t.co/RoypgyALgs pic.twitter.com/fpeNBjAQCE— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 27, 2022 Mohamed Seye scored the second for Clemson and was integral to both of Sylla's goals. He served as the focal point of the attack, occupying defenders and allowing Sylla the space just under him to operate. The two were involved in every attack as the game opened up in the second half with seven shots between the two. Moha with a WORLD-CLASS run and finish to give us the 2-1 lead!! Absolutely ELECTRIC here at Riggs 🙌#ClemsonUnited🧡💜📺https://t.co/qoHoz1nieZ📊https://t.co/RoypgyALgs pic.twitter.com/lFru6Sidqt— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 26, 2022 Despite the high scoreline, the game also featured spectacular goalkeeper play from both sides. IU's JT Harms faced nine shots on goal from the Tigers, keeping his team in the game with point-blank saves. Clemson's Trevor Manion made up for a mistake on the Hoosiers' first goal with a handful of impressive stops in the second half, including this 56th-minute effort to keep the score evened up. Another INSANE save from Trevor Manion to keep us level 😮💨#ClemsonUnited🧡💜📺https://t.co/qoHoz1nieZ📊https://t.co/RoypgyALgs pic.twitter.com/UWA9zOqXMD— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 27, 2022 DEFENDING CHAMPS NO. 1: Full men's soccer preseason rankings The win sees the Tigers improve to 85-5-4 under coach Mike Noonan when leading at the half. It's the program's first win over Indiana since 1987, back when the Hoosiers who were ranked No. 1. Clemson went on to win their second national championship that season. Here are the top matchups to watch in DI men's soccer this week Several ranked teams are in action across DI men's soccer this week. In case you're not sure what to look out for, we've got you covered. READ MORE Everything that happened on DI men's college soccer's opening night Opening night in DI men's soccer features 19 top 25 teams in action and featured a fair share of notable upsets. READ MORE Here is the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for men's soccer 38 players from Division I men's soccer were named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watchlist Thursday, led by 2021 semifinalist Yannick Bright of New Hampshire, the only semifinalist to return to school. READ MORE