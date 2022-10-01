No. 4 Duke men's soccer upsets No. 1 Wake Forest, delivers Demon Deacons first loss of season

FINAL from Spry Stadium: Duke 3-2 Wake Forest.

What a spectacular game of soccer, exactly what we have come to expect from the ACC. No. 4 Duke and No. 1 Wake Forest were each unbeaten coming into the matchup, and the Blue Devils walked out 3-2 victors thanks to two set-piece goals and just enough defense in the end.

Emphasis on just enough. After a scoreless but entertaining first half, both teams totaled 12 shots in the second half. Despite Duke center-back Axel Gudbjornsson's scoring the winner with just under 15 minutes remaining and plenty of great performers, the MVP of the night has to go to Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill, whose five second half saves kept the Deacons from equalizing, none more spectacular than a heroic deflection onto the crossbar to deny Babacar Niang a hat trick in the final minute of the game.

Duke handed the Demon Deacons their first loss of the 2022 season, toppling a No. 1 team for the first time since 2014 in the process. It's also Wake Forest's first loss at home in 13 games, which was the longest active streak in DI men's soccer.

Here are the stats at full time:

