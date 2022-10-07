University of Washington Athletics | October 7, 2022 No. 1 Washington men's soccer takes down No. 5 Stanford, 3-0 Clemson defeats Washington, secures 2021 Men's College Cup Share SEATTLE – The top-ranked Washington men's soccer team defeated No. 5 Stanford 3-0 Thursday night as the program hosted DP Night to raise awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). With Sounders' teammates Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris in attendance, Washington served the Cardinal its fourth loss of the season. This marks the second win in as many matches against ranked opponents for the Dawgs. The Huskies are now 10-0-1, 3-0-0 Pac-12 on the season and 39-22-6 all-time against the Cardinal. RANKINGS: Click or tap here for the latest United Soccer Coaches poll Nick Scardina, who was just named to the TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal against UCLA, stayed hot Thursday night. Scardina netted the first goal of the evening off double assists by Lucas Meek and Omar Grey. The next two goals of the match were both notched by Meek in the second half of action. Meek's first goal came off an assist from Scardina. Meek's second goal, the third of the shutout, came off an assist from Grey and Nate Jones. Washington narrowly outshot Stanford 12-10 and recorded six shots on goal. LATEST SCORES: Click or tap here for the most recent scores around men's college soccer Jadon Bowton recorded four saves on the evening in his first career start at goalkeeper. The Huskies continue the homestand when they host Cal on Sunday, Oct. 6 and Gonzaga on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets for all remaining home matches are available by clicking here. For more information on the UW men's soccer team, follow @UW_MSoccer on Twitter and Instagram. ⚽️ LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Penn State rises, Washington enters as Week 4's AP Poll sets up enticing games ahead Only three ranked teams lost last week, but a handful of impressive wins led to changes in this week's AP Poll. Let's break down Week 4's movement in the latest poll. READ MORE Danielle Lawrie breaks down 3 of her biggest WCWS moments Danielle Lawrie was a two-time National Player of the Year at Washington and led the Huskies to their first ever national title. The legendary pitcher re-watched her no-hitter in the 2007 WCWS, her grand slam vs. Georgia in 2009 and her national championship game. READ MORE 2022 Super Bowl rosters: Colleges of Bengals and Rams players Here are the colleges with the most players on Super Bowl rosters when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. READ MORE