No. 1 Washington men's soccer takes down No. 5 Stanford, 3-0

SEATTLE – The top-ranked Washington men's soccer team defeated No. 5 Stanford 3-0 Thursday night as the program hosted DP Night to raise awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA).

With Sounders' teammates Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris in attendance, Washington served the Cardinal its fourth loss of the season.

This marks the second win in as many matches against ranked opponents for the Dawgs.

The Huskies are now 10-0-1, 3-0-0 Pac-12 on the season and 39-22-6 all-time against the Cardinal.

Nick Scardina, who was just named to the TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal against UCLA, stayed hot Thursday night. Scardina netted the first goal of the evening off double assists by Lucas Meek and Omar Grey.

The next two goals of the match were both notched by Meek in the second half of action. Meek's first goal came off an assist from Scardina.

Meek's second goal, the third of the shutout, came off an assist from Grey and Nate Jones.

Washington narrowly outshot Stanford 12-10 and recorded six shots on goal.

Jadon Bowton recorded four saves on the evening in his first career start at goalkeeper.

