Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | October 12, 2022 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule Clemson defeats Washington, secures 2021 Men's College Cup Share The 2022-23 NCAA Division I women's and men's College Cup is set to take place December 2-5 and 9-12, 2022, respectively, in Cary, North Carolina. Last season, Florida State beat BYU on penalty kicks to win the women's title, while Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the men's title. First, here's a quick look at the 2022-23 College Cup semifinals and national championship: ROUND DATE, TIME LOCATION Women's College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) Women's College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) Women's College Cup: Championship 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) Men's College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) Men's College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) Men's College Cup: Championship 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) How does the College Cup work? The College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women's and men's soccer championship tournament. There are 337 women's soccer teams and 203 men's soccer teams in Division I. Of the 337, 64 will make the championship tournament field and will compete in a single-elimination tournament. Automatic qualification will be granted to all 31 conference champions; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. The women's tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 7 during the selection show at 3:30 p.m. ET. On the men's side, 48 will make the championship tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Automatic qualification will be granted to all 24 conference champions; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round. The men's tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 14 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET. How do I get tickets for the College Cup? You can get ticket information for the men's College Cup by clicking this link. Click or tap here to get ticket information for the women's College Cup.