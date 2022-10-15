Old Dominion upsets No. 4 Marshall men's soccer, 2-1

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Samuel Mar Kristinsson's header off a corner kick in the 64th minute proved to be the game-winner as Old Dominion held off a frantic rally by No. 4 Marshall for an impressive 2-1 win on Saturday night in Sun Belt Conference action.



The win for the Monarchs (5-4-2, 2-1-1) was the first win over a top five ranked opponent since Nov. 14, 2014, when ODU defeated then fourth-ranked Charlotte 2-1. Old Dominion recorded a pair of top five wins that season beating Charlotte almost a month earlier by the same 2-1 count.



"I am very proud of the team tonight. We battled and dug in against a very good Marshall team for the win. We don't have much time to celebrate as we face another Sun Belt foe South Carolina at home on Wednesday in a race for league points," said ODU Head Coach Alan Dawson.

ODU got on the board in the 16th minute as the Monarchs drew a corner-kick opportunity. Louis Beckett served the ball in, and Michael Eberle headed it into the far corner to give the guests an early 1-0 advantage.



Marshall kept attacking forcing a 14-5 shot advantage in the opening 45 minutes, but freshman Michael Statham made four saves in the opening stanza as the Monarchs took the 1-0 lead into the locker room.



In the second half, ODU drew another corner opportunity and converted as Beckett served the ball in and found Kristinsson who put it in the near side of the net for the 2-0 lead at 63:12 mark.

The Thundering Herd got on the board in the 74th minute as Gabriel Alves unleashed a blast from 30 yards out that caromed in off the crossbar as Marshall (7-2-2, 2-1-2) cut the lead in half at 2-1.



In the final 15 minutes, Marshall had several cracks including three straight corner opportunities but each time the Monarchs pushed them away as Statham ended the night with six saves.



Marshall outshot ODU 25-8 and held a 19-3 advantage on corner kicks. In the second half, the Thundering Herd held a 13-2 advantage in corner kicks.



ODU returns home to host South Carolina on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m.