WATCH: No. 1 Washington men's soccer remains unbeaten with late goal vs. Oregon State

Oregon State men's soccer nearly shook up the Pac-12 and all of DI men's soccer with a shocking win over top-ranked Washington on Friday night, until the Huskies salvaged a point in the dying minutes of Friday's match in Corvallis, Oregon.

With just four minutes left and their unbeaten season on the brink of collapse (in a fitting downpour), center-back Nate Jones rose above the crowd on a corner kick and tied the game emphatically with a bullet header — his first goal of the season, no less.

NATE JONES WITH THE EQUALIZER IN THE 86TH MINUTE!!!



— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 22, 2022

Oregon State took the lead 24 minutes into the game through Mouhameth Thiam's third goal of the season. A quick look at the Beavers' scoring stats — just 13 goals scored this season — and a Washington defense that hadn't conceded at all through conference play, the early lead was unexpected. But the Beavers came into the match on a good run of form, drawing 2-2 with No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 9 and a 3-2 win over No. 7 Portland just days later. There was plenty of reason to anticipate some drama.

The Huskies sure brought the late drama we've come to expect from college soccer. The draw means Washington remains top of the Pac-12 standings, but upcoming matches with UCLA and Stanford could mean even more late-season turnover in one of the only conferences that do not host a postseason tournament.