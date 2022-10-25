TRENDING:

🏈 What to know about each undefeated FCS team

💪 Top freshmen in women's volleyball

📝 Breaking down the senior class in men's hoops
soccer-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | October 25, 2022

NCAA DI men's soccer committee to reveal midseason top 16 this Friday on ACC Network

College soccer storylines and postseason predictions

The NCAA Division I men's soccer committee will reveal the midseason top 16 men's soccer rankings at halftime of the No. 3 Duke-Virginia Tech match on ACC Network at 6 p.m ET. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The top 16 gives fans a look at which teams are in the running for a top seed when the tournament field is selected on 1 a p.m. ET on Nov. 14 on NCAA.com.

MEN'S COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times, schedule

The Men's College Cup will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 12. Last season, Clemson won it all by defeating Washington 2-0 in the final.

WATCH: No. 1 Washington men's soccer remains unbeaten with late goal vs. Oregon State

Washington's Nate Jones picked a great time to score his first goal of the 2022 season, with the Huskies' unbeaten record on the line late against Oregon State.
READ MORE

Old Dominion upsets No. 4 Marshall men's soccer, 2-1

Old Dominion took down No. 4 Marshall men's soccer in a 2-1 upset win. The Monarch's first win against a ranked opponent in eight years.
READ MORE

2022-23 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

Information for the 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup in Cary, North Carolina, including dates, time and schedule.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners