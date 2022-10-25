NCAA.com | October 25, 2022 NCAA DI men's soccer committee to reveal midseason top 16 this Friday on ACC Network College soccer storylines and postseason predictions Share The NCAA Division I men's soccer committee will reveal the midseason top 16 men's soccer rankings at halftime of the No. 3 Duke-Virginia Tech match on ACC Network at 6 p.m ET. on Friday, Oct. 28. The top 16 gives fans a look at which teams are in the running for a top seed when the tournament field is selected on 1 a p.m. ET on Nov. 14 on NCAA.com. MEN'S COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times, schedule The Men's College Cup will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 12. Last season, Clemson won it all by defeating Washington 2-0 in the final. ⚽️ LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 WATCH: No. 1 Washington men's soccer remains unbeaten with late goal vs. Oregon State Washington's Nate Jones picked a great time to score his first goal of the 2022 season, with the Huskies' unbeaten record on the line late against Oregon State. READ MORE Old Dominion upsets No. 4 Marshall men's soccer, 2-1 Old Dominion took down No. 4 Marshall men's soccer in a 2-1 upset win. The Monarch's first win against a ranked opponent in eight years. READ MORE 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule Information for the 2022-23 women's and men's College Cup in Cary, North Carolina, including dates, time and schedule. READ MORE