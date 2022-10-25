NCAA DI men's soccer committee to reveal midseason top 16 this Friday on ACC Network

The NCAA Division I men's soccer committee will reveal the midseason top 16 men's soccer rankings at halftime of the No. 3 Duke-Virginia Tech match on ACC Network at 6 p.m ET. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The top 16 gives fans a look at which teams are in the running for a top seed when the tournament field is selected on 1 a p.m. ET on Nov. 14 on NCAA.com.

MEN'S COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, times, schedule

The Men's College Cup will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 12. Last season, Clemson won it all by defeating Washington 2-0 in the final.