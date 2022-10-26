TRENDING 📈

⚽️ The college careers of 8 USMNT World Cup players

🏑 DIII field hockey first round results

Opening round scores of the DI field hockey championship
soccer-men-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 4, 2022

Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI men's soccer championship

College soccer storylines and postseason predictions

The 2022 DI men's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 48-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 23 conferences that participate in Division I. 

Out of the 23 AQs, 20 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings).

An additional 25 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, time and schedule

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

Conference
 Automatic BID
dates
Location
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed
 
First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 2
Quarters: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 13
First three rounds: campus sites
Final: Cary, NC
 
First round: Nov. 4-5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 7
Final: Nov. 12
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
 
Semis: Nov. 6
Final: Nov. 12
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 12
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed
 
First round: Nov. 3
Semis: Nov. 6
Final: Nov. 12
First two rounds: campus sites
Final: hosted by higher seed
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 12
First round: campus sites
Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed
 
N/A
N/A
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
 
Final: Nov. 12
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
First round: campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
Washington
N/A
N/A
 
First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 6
Final: Nov. 12/13
Campus sites
 
Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 12
Denver, CO
 
First round: Nov. 6
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 13
Campus sites
 
First round: Nov. 9
Semis: Nov. 11
Final: Nov. 13
Riverside, CA
 
N/A
N/A
Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 14, the 2022 DI men's soccer championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 17. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina on December 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET.

Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II men’s soccer championship

The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.
READ MORE

DIII men's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field

The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship selection show took place on Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament.
READ MORE

Four storylines to watch during men's soccer conference tournament week

Men's soccer conference tournaments have the chance to be wild this week, so here are four storylines to keep an eye on.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners