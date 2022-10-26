Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | November 4, 2022 Tracking conference tournament schedules, auto bids for the 2022 DI men's soccer championship College soccer storylines and postseason predictions Share The 2022 DI men's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 48-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 23 conferences that participate in Division I. Out of the 23 AQs, 20 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining three are earned by winning the Ivy League, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings). An additional 25 teams earn at-large bids as to be determined by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14, during a selection show on NCAA.com. COLLEGE CUP: 2022-23 dates, time and schedule Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below. Conference Automatic BID dates Location American First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 First round: campus sites Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed America East First round: Nov. 5 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites ACC First round: Nov. 2 Quarters: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 9 Final: Nov. 13 First three rounds: campus sites Final: Cary, NC A-10 First round: Nov. 4-5 Semis: Nov. 9 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites ASUN First round: Nov. 5 Semis: Nov. 7 Final: Nov. 12 Campus sites Big East First round: Nov. 5 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 First round: campus sites Semis/final: Boyds, MD Big South Semis: Nov. 6 Final: Nov. 12 Campus sites Big Ten First round: Nov. 4 Semis: Nov. 9 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites Big West First round: Nov. 2 Semis: Nov. 5 Final: Nov. 12 First round: campus sites Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed Colonial First round: Nov. 3 Semis: Nov. 6 Final: Nov. 12 First two rounds: campus sites Final: hosted by higher seed Horizon League First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 12 First round: campus sites Semis/final: hosted by No. 1 seed Ivy League N/A N/A Metro Atlantic First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites MAC Final: Nov. 12 Campus sites Missouri Valley First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 First round: campus sites Northeast First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites Pac-12 Washington N/A N/A Patriot League First round: Nov. 5 Semis: Nov. 8 Final: Nov. 12 Campus sites SoCon First round: Nov. 4 Semis: Nov. 6 Final: Nov. 12/13 Campus sites Summit League Semis: Nov. 10 Final: Nov. 12 Denver, CO Sun Belt First round: Nov. 6 Semis: Nov. 9 Final: Nov. 13 Campus sites WAC First round: Nov. 9 Semis: Nov. 11 Final: Nov. 13 Riverside, CA WCC N/A N/A Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 14, the 2022 DI men's soccer championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 17. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion. The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina on December 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET. ⚽️ LATEST MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER NEWS ⚽️ 📊 POLLS: United Soccer Coaches | NCAA Men's Soccer RPI 📈 📰 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | College Cup all-time history 🥅 🔥 MORE: Season statistics | MAC Hermann watch list 👀 Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II men’s soccer championship The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship. READ MORE DIII men's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship selection show took place on Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. READ MORE Four storylines to watch during men's soccer conference tournament week Men's soccer conference tournaments have the chance to be wild this week, so here are four storylines to keep an eye on. READ MORE