Oregon State men's soccer upsets No. 5 Stanford in road contest

STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team took down No. 5 Stanford 2-1 Thursday evening in a road matchup at Cagan Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

The victory brought to a close a stretch of four-straight contests for the Beavers against teams ranked in the top six of the United Soccer Coaches poll, with OSU taking two wins and two draws from those contests. It also marked Oregon State's fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Beavers fell behind early in the contest off a Stanford penalty kick. Gael Gibert leveled the score when Oregon State earned a penalty kick in the opening stages of the second half, and the Beavers secured the victory with a late tally from Clarence Awoudor.

Fran Cortijo had an opportunity in the opening minutes of the match, but his effort from the left side of the box was lashed wide of the target. Stanford opened the scoring early on, converting a penalty in the 12th minute.

Awoudor took aim from distance just before the 20-minute mark, but his effort was blocked. Oregon State continued to attack in the first half, earning set pieces in dangerous positions. Adria Capdevila and Mouhameth Thiam both had shots blocked just before the intermission, as the Cardinal took a 1-0 edge into the break.The Beavers continued to apply pressure early in the second half, with their efforts paying off in the 55th minute, when Gibert converted a penalty kick into the bottom right corner.

Oregon State came within inches of taking the lead in the 75th minute, as Ellis Spikner's header ricocheted off the inside of the crossbar.

Awoudor hammered one home from a tight angle in the 83rd minute to put the Beavers in front. Oregon State held on from there to take the victory.

Overall, OSU held an 8-7 advantage on shots in the match.

The Beavers will remain on the road Sunday, when they take on California in Berkeley.