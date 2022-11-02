DI men's soccer championship bracket predictions, less than two weeks before selections

The NCAA Men's Soccer Committee released a midseason top-16 ranking on Oct. 28, indicating which teams the committee sees as the best in DI men's soccer. We are now just under two weeks from selections being announced. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14.

This is my prediction of how the tournament bracket could look once all conference champions have been decided and the remaining at-large bids have been determined. It was no easy task, and even in the few days since I finalized my predictions, several upsets will have changed how some of these teams rank in the eyes of the committee.

Here's what the NCAA Men's Soccer Committee will value when making its at-large selections and determining which 16 teams are seeded, and therefore, get the first-round bye:

Won-lost record

Strength of schedule

Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships

When considering the selection of at-large teams for the men’s soccer championship, this is what the committee values (not necessarily in priority order):

Adjusted Rating Percentage Index (RPI)

Head-to-head competition

Results versus common opponents

Strength and results against nonconference opponents

Results against teams already selected (including automatic qualifiers with an RPI of 1-75)

Late-season performance in last eight games (strength and results).

Strength and results against conference opponents (regular-season and postseason)

Note: All projections were made based on results through Oct. 30.

2022 DI men's soccer bracket predictions, two weeks from selections

Star denotes automatic qualifier*

First Round Second round Second round First round UC Santa Barbara* High Point* Tulsa (1) Washington* (3) Duke* Marshall Memphis North Carolina Central Arkansas (16) Saint Louis* (14) Cornell Charlotte Hofstra UCLA Pittsburgh (9) Maryland* (11) SMU Missouri State* Fairleigh Dickinson* Air Force* Seton Hall (8) Vermont* (6) Stanford Denver* Army* Xavier Georgetown* (5) Penn* (7) Lipscomb* Clemson FIU* Wake Forest Elon* (12) UNC Greensboro* (10) Portland* Oregon St. Western Michigan Butler Indiana (13) Louisville (15) Akron* Virginia Quinnipiac* Cleveland St.* New Hampshire (4) Syracuse (2) Kentucky* Ohio St.

Here's my bracket (click or tap to open in a new tab or window).

Alberto Camargo's predictions for the 2022 DI men's soccer tournament bracket

Top 16 seeds, predicted

Washington Kentucky Duke Syracuse Penn Stanford Lipscomb Vermont Maryland Portland SMU UNC Greensboro Louisville Cornell Akron Saint Louis

Note: A couple of these teams have lost in recent days. Even though Lipscomb lost to FGCU and Portland to San Diego on Oct. 29, I still think the Bison have enough to get through their conference tournaments and the Pilots can see through the rest of the WCC regular season. I also tried to reward conference tournament champions, with Syracuse, Stanford, Louisville and SMU being the exceptions here.

23 Automatic Qualifiers

Projecting the winners of every conference, here are the 23 AQs in the DI men's soccer tournament field. The remaining spots are given at-large bids.