DIII men's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ----- The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.



Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. 1 team will be selected from Pool B. The other 20 berths were reserved for Pool C with, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.



All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 11-12 or 12-13.



Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 3.



The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at Kerr Soccer Stadium Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. If a women’s Sunday no play institution advances to the final site, championship will be Dec. 2 and Dec 4.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43):

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlantic East Marymount Centennial Conference Muhlenberg City University of New York Athletic Conference Lehman Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL) Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams Empire 8 Medaille Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph’s (Conn.) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League St. Lawrence Little East Conference UMass-Boston Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Worchester St. Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf New England Collegiate Conference New England College New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference Ohio Wesleyan Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Williamette Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents’ Athletic Conference Franciscan Skyline Conference Merchant Marine Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Oneonta University Athletic Association UChicago United East Penn State Harrisburg Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Brevard



Pool B Berths (1):

Wisconsin Eau-Claire

Pool C Berths (20):

Christopher Newport

Bowdoin

Carnegie Mellon

Catholic

CWRU

Franklin & Marshall

Gustavus Adolphus

Johns Hopkins

Kenyon

Lynchburg

Middlebury

North Park

NYU

Ohio Northern

Pacific Lutheran

SUNY Cortland

Tufts

Vassar

Williams

Wisconsin-Platteville



Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2022 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Connecticut College is the defending national champion, having defeated Amherst in the 2021 championship game.