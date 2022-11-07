TRENDING 📈

soccer-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 7, 2022

DIII men's soccer committee selects the 2022 championship field

DIII men's soccer: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ----- The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. 

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. 1 team will be selected from Pool B. The other 20 berths were reserved for Pool C with, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 11-12 or 12-13.  

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20.  Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 3.

The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at Kerr Soccer Stadium Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. If a women’s Sunday no play institution advances to the final site, championship will be Dec. 2 and Dec 4. 

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43):

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
Atlantic East Marymount
Centennial Conference Muhlenberg
City University of New York Athletic Conference Lehman
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington 
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (IL)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams
Empire 8 Medaille
Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph’s (Conn.)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League St. Lawrence
Little East Conference UMass-Boston
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Worchester St.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf
New England Collegiate Conference New England College
New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference Ohio Wesleyan
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Williamette
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Franciscan
Skyline Conference Merchant Marine
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Oneonta
University Athletic Association UChicago
United East Penn State Harrisburg
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Brevard


Pool B Berths (1):

Wisconsin Eau-Claire

Pool C Berths (20):

Christopher Newport
Bowdoin
Carnegie Mellon
Catholic
CWRU
Franklin & Marshall
Gustavus Adolphus
Johns Hopkins
Kenyon
Lynchburg
Middlebury
North Park
NYU
Ohio Northern
Pacific Lutheran
SUNY Cortland
Tufts
Vassar
Williams
Wisconsin-Platteville 

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2022 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. Connecticut College is the defending national champion, having defeated Amherst in the 2021 championship game. 

