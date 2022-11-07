Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division II men’s soccer championship

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 10-13* on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites Nov. 17-20. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 1 and 3 at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle as a part of the 2022 Division II National Championships Festival. The Festival is hosted by Seattle Pacific University. In the 2021 championship, Cal State LA beat Charleston (West Virginia) 2-0 to claim their first national championship title.

*Due to impending tropical storms, game dates and times may affected.

The teams selected to the championship from each region are as follows in rank order:

Super Region 1

Franklin Pierce (20-0-1) * Charleston (WV) (18-1) * Mercyhurst (19-0-1) * Mercy (12-2-5) * Davis & Elkins (15-2-1) Post (15-3-2) Queens (NY) (13-6) Notre Dame (OH) (15-4-2) Saint Rose (9-4-4) Adelphi (8-4-6)

Super Region 2

Florida Tech (10-0-6) * Lenoir-Rhyne (12-4-2) * Barry (9-3-3) * West Florida (11-2-4) * Rollins (10-4-2) Christian Brothers (10-2-6) Wingate (10-4-5) Tampa (7-5-3) Lander (11-3-5) Converse (11-1-4)

Super Region 3

Saginaw Valley (14-0-4) * Ashland (12-6-1) * Maryville (MO) (11-4-4) * Tiffin (10-4-3) * Ill. Springfield (7-4-6) Lewis (11-5-2) UIndy (10-4-3) Lake Erie (10-7-3) Southern Nazarene (12-5-3) Wis.-Parkside (10-3-4)

Super Region 4

Cal State LA (15-1-3) * St. Mary's (TX) (10-1-6) * CSU Pueblo (15-3-2) * Cal St. Dom. Hills (14-1-5) * Colo. Sch. of Mines (13-4-3) Cal Poly Pomona (11-2-6) Midwestern St. (12-5-3) Northwest Nazarene (13-3-2) West Tex. A&M (6-4-8) Biola (8-3-6)

*Denotes Host Site.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship, log on to http://www.ncaa.com.

Super-Region 1 Super-Region 2 Super-Region 3 Super-Region 4