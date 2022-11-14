The 2022 NCAA DI men's soccer bracket, predicted round-by-round

It is time for the 2022 DI men's soccer tournament at last, so I'm taking a crack at predicting how the 48-team field and all 47 games will shake out over the next month. I'll make my four picks for the College Cup and reveal the team I think will be the last standing as national champion on Dec. 12 in Cary, North Carolina.

Taking a step back, there were only about six teams for which I consider a national championship to be their ceiling, which is less than I expected coming into this exercise. The way the season has played out has clouded my belief in a lot of teams going all the way, but here are the four teams I think will be playing in Cary come December.

My College Cup picks:

I think Kentucky, Stanford, Syracuse and Washington will be the four national semifinalists at the College Cup. All four of these teams have what it takes to win the title and picking the individual winners among them was definitely the toughest part of this, as you would expect. Here are a couple of honorable mentions of other teams I didn't pick that could also make a run:

Duke

Clemson

My pick to win the 2022 national championship: Washington

I think the Huskies will avenge their loss in the national final last season to win their first championship in program history. They have spent the most time this season as the No. 1 team, and I think the only thorn in their side has been Stanford. Coincidentally (or maybe not), I predict the Cardinal and Huskies will meet in the final, where Washington will finally get a win over its Pac-12 rival when it matters most.

