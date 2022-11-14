TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 14, 2022

2022 NCAA division I men's soccer championship bracket announced

The 2022 NCAA DI men's soccer championship selection field announced.
INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Kentucky.

The Wildcats are the only undefeated team in the country with a 14-0-5 record after wrapping up the season by winning the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Pac-12 Conference champion Washington earns the second seed in the tournament for the second consecutive year. The Huskies dropped only one match all season after finishing as national runner-up in 2021.

Syracuse earned the third seed after claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship, while Virginia rounds out the top four seeds making its 42nd tournament appearance.

Saint Louis returns to the tournament for its record 50th tournament appearance looking to add to its NCAA-record 10 trophies.

Indiana and UCLA will both be making their 47th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 36 consecutive tournament berths.

Only one school will be making its tournament debut as California Baptist earns its first ever championship appearance as the automatic qualifier from the Western Athletic Conference in its first year of Division I eligibility after reclassifying from Division II.

Last season’s national champion, Clemson, returns to the tournament as the sixth seed in the Tigers’ 35th tournament appearance.

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 17, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 20. The third round will be played Nov. 26 and 27, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 2 and 3.

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games at the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 9 and 12 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.  This will be the fourth season in a row and eighth time overall the Men’s College Cup has been to Cary with Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014), Wake Forest (2007), Georgetown (2019), Marshall (2020) and Clemson (2021) winning previously.

Listed below are the tournament's automatic qualifiers and teams that received an at-large bid. 

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
Conference  school
America East Conference New Hampshire
American Athletic Conference Florida International 
ASUN Conference Lipscomb
Atlantic 10 Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Syracuse 
Big East Creighton
Big South High Point
Big Ten Rutgers
Big West Conference UC Riverside
Colonial Athletic Association Hofstra
Horizon League. Cleveland State Cleveland State
The Ivy League Pennsylvania
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quinnipiac
Mid-American Conference Western Michigan
Missouri Valley Conference Missouri State
Northeast Conference Fairleigh Dickinson
Pac-12 Washington
Patriot League Navy 
Southern Conference UNC Greensboro 
The Summit League Denver
Sun Belt Conference Kentucky 
West Coast Conference San Diego 
Western Athletic Conference California Baptist

 

AT-LARGE QUALIFIERS:

Akron
Clemson
Cornell
Duke
Elon
Georgetown
Indiana
Louisville
Marshall
Maryland
Memphis
North Carolina
Ohio State
Oregon State
Pittsburgh
Portland
Seton Hall
SMU
South Florida
Stanford
Tulsa
UCLA
Vermont
Virginia
Wake Forest
 
 

 

