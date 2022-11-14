2022 NCAA division I men's soccer championship bracket announced

The field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Kentucky.

The Wildcats are the only undefeated team in the country with a 14-0-5 record after wrapping up the season by winning the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Pac-12 Conference champion Washington earns the second seed in the tournament for the second consecutive year. The Huskies dropped only one match all season after finishing as national runner-up in 2021.

BRACKET: View the DI men's soccer bracket

Syracuse earned the third seed after claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship, while Virginia rounds out the top four seeds making its 42nd tournament appearance.

Saint Louis returns to the tournament for its record 50th tournament appearance looking to add to its NCAA-record 10 trophies.

Indiana and UCLA will both be making their 47th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 36 consecutive tournament berths.

Only one school will be making its tournament debut as California Baptist earns its first ever championship appearance as the automatic qualifier from the Western Athletic Conference in its first year of Division I eligibility after reclassifying from Division II.

Last season’s national champion, Clemson, returns to the tournament as the sixth seed in the Tigers’ 35th tournament appearance.

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 17, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 20. The third round will be played Nov. 26 and 27, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 2 and 3.

RELATED: Live updates for the 2022 DI men's soccer championship

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games at the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 9 and 12 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. This will be the fourth season in a row and eighth time overall the Men’s College Cup has been to Cary with Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014), Wake Forest (2007), Georgetown (2019), Marshall (2020) and Clemson (2021) winning previously.

Listed below are the tournament's automatic qualifiers and teams that received an at-large bid.

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS Conference school America East Conference New Hampshire American Athletic Conference Florida International ASUN Conference Lipscomb Atlantic 10 Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Syracuse Big East Creighton Big South High Point Big Ten Rutgers Big West Conference UC Riverside Colonial Athletic Association Hofstra Horizon League. Cleveland State Cleveland State The Ivy League Pennsylvania Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quinnipiac Mid-American Conference Western Michigan Missouri Valley Conference Missouri State Northeast Conference Fairleigh Dickinson Pac-12 Washington Patriot League Navy Southern Conference UNC Greensboro The Summit League Denver Sun Belt Conference Kentucky West Coast Conference San Diego Western Athletic Conference California Baptist

AT-LARGE QUALIFIERS:

Akron

Clemson

Cornell

Duke

Elon

Georgetown

Indiana

Louisville

Marshall

Maryland

Memphis

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oregon State

Pittsburgh

Portland

Seton Hall

SMU

South Florida

Stanford

Tulsa

UCLA

Vermont

Virginia

Wake Forest