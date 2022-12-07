2022 men's soccer MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists announced

Watch all 11 goals from the quarterfinals of the 2022 men's soccer tournament

Watch all 11 goals from the quarterfinals of the 2022 men's soccer tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Dec. 7, 2022) – United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) have announced the 15 men’s semifinalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Jaelin Howell (Florida State) and Dante Polvara (Georgetown) received the award for outstanding intercollegiate performances last year.

This year's list includes five semifinalists who graced the watch list back in August: University of Kentucky senior defender Luis Grassow; Lipscomb GR-5 defender Noah Gulden; University of Vermont GR-5 midfielder Alex Nagy; Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud and Florida International junior forward Stephen Afrifa.

FOLLOW: Every live update from the men's soccer championship

The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.

Voting for the 2022 men’s finalists (3) is now open online. Voting continues through Dec. 13. The men’s finalists will be released on for Dec. 14 and the women's finalists will be released on Dec. 8. For more information about the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.