NCAA.com | December 15, 2022

2022 men’s MAC Hermann Trophy finalists announced

Syracuse vs. Indiana: 2022 Men's College Cup championship highlights

ST. LOUIS, M.O. — United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced the men’s finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches, on Thursday.

The three men’s finalists are Syracuse senior forward Levonte Johnson (Brampton, Ontario), Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire (Omaha, Neb.), and Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud (Chester, N.J.).

CHAMPIONS: How Syracuse won the 2022 men's College Cup

Johnson earned All-ACC First Team honors and tallied 11 goals for Syracuse this season. McGuire is the leader in goals and points in NCAA Division I men's soccer and set the Creighton single-season record in goals with 23. Stroud is the ACC Midfielder of the Year and received United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team honors.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer, has been awarded annually since 1967. The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.

2022 men's MAC Herman Trophy finalists
PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION CLASS
Levonte Johnson Syracuse Forward Senior
Duncan McGuire Creighton Forward Junior
Peter Stroud Duke Midfield Junior

