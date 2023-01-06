TRENDING:

Men's hoops

Wednesday night's scoreboard

😱 No. 25 Marquette upsets No. 6 UConn

🏀 Women's scoreboard

🏈 Way-too-early rankings for 2023
soccer-men-d1 flag

Missouri Athletic Club | January 6, 2023

Creighton's Duncan McGuire and Duke's Michelle Cooper named 2022 Mac Hermann winners

UCLA’s 3 unanswered goals in remarkable championship comeback

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Jan. 6, 2023) – Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire and Duke sophomore forward Michelle Cooper were named the winners of the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy, on Friday at the MAC’s annual banquet. 

McGuire (Omaha, Neb.) led the nation in goals (23) and points (50) in NCAA Division I men’s soccer and Cooper (Clarkston, Mich.) tallied 19 goals and 11 assists in 21 starts this season.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball awarded annually since 1967, honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on voting conducted by member coaches.

EVERY DI CHAMPION: Men's soccer | women's soccer

McGuire set the Creighton single-season record in goals (23) this season, while picking up United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America honors. He helped propel his team forward in the College Cup with four goals and one assist across four tournament games. In the 2022 MLS Super Draft, McGuire was selected sixth overall to Orlando City. Runners-up for the men’s award were Syracuse senior forward Levonte Johnson (Brampton, Ontario) and Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud (Chester, N.J.).

Cooper, a previous MAC Hermann semifinalist (2021), earned both ACC Offensive Player of the Year and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors in her sophomore season. She collected one of the best individual seasons in Duke history with a school-record 49 points. This year’s runners-up for the women’s award were Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert (Grayslake, Ill.) and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

Previous winners of this prestigious award can be found here.

2022 men’s MAC Hermann Trophy finalists announced

United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced the men’s finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy, based on voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches, on Thursday.
READ MORE

Here are the top college volleyball matchups to watch in the penultimate week of the regular season

Only two weeks remain in the women's volleyball regular season. Here are three matchups you will need to keep your eye on this week, highlighted by a big rematch between Pittsburgh and Louisville.
READ MORE

11 impact sophomores in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

Andy Katz ranks the sophomores he predicts will have the biggest impact in DI men's college basketball for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners