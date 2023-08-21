Everything you must know for the opening week of the 2023 NCAA men’s soccer season

Men's college soccer got started with a bang on Thursday night with nine top-10 teams in action. Stanford took down Creighton in the lone top-10 matchup and UCF upset No. 9 Clemson to headline the night. Opening week action continues throughout the weekend and into next week. Track all the matchups below.

Friday, Aug. 25

Sunday, Aug. 27

➡️ Game to watch: No. 10 UNC Greensboro at No. 14 Maryland, 7 p.m. 👀

Sunday marks the first-ever Spartan-Terp men's soccer matchup. The defending SoCon champs, UNCG, are coming off a historic 2022 season that saw the program's first appearance in the NCAA tournament quarterfinal round. The reigning Big Ten regular season champions, No. 14 Maryland, look to best their second-round NCAA run and make the program's 23rd consecutive tournament appearance.



Sunday's match will be missing some familiar faces. Four Terps and two Spartans were selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and an additional UNCG contract signing. Both teams are incorporating over ten new players into their rosters this season and will look to integrate the new recruits as they take on several top-25-ranked opponents early in the season.

Monday, Aug. 28

No. 1 Syracuse vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m

📈 Live Stats | 📺 ACCN

No. 5 Pitt vs. Howard, 7 p.m.

📈 Live Stats | 📺 ACCNX

No. 9 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

📈 Live Stats | 📺 ACCNX

No. 3 Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State, 7:30 p.m.

📈 Live Stats | 📺 ACCNX



➡️ Game to watch: No. 1 Syracuse vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m. 👀

ACC championship ✅ Program's first national title ✅ 2023 season 🔄 loading... But wait, there's more. Syracuse celebrated a program-record five-player selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, the leading number for all colleges. All eyes will be on the champs this week as they host Providence on Thursday and local neighbors Binghamton at SU Stadium.

Thursday, Aug. 24 results

➡️ Game to watch: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 8 Creighton, 6 p.m. 👀

Expect a head-to-head battle to start off the opening weekend as the Cardinal host the 2022 College Cup semifinalists. The two teams last shared the pitch in 2022 in a 1-1 nail-biter that saw a Stanford goal in the first 45 seconds, a spell of close shots on both ends of the field, and a second-half equalizer by the Bluejays.

Creighton welcomes 11 new faces this season with the hope to fill the MAC Hermann Trophy-sized hole left behind by the 2022 award winner, Duncan McGuire. McGuire and key attacker Owen O'Malley were drafted to the MLS following the team's deep tournament run.

Standford aims to make their 21st appearance at the NCAA tournament this season after last year's third-round PK knockout courtesy of UNC Greensboro. Three key players will forgo their fifth years with the Cardinal having recently signed MLS contracts. Stanford continues season-opening battles on Sunday against No. 17 Georgetown.

Final score: No. 7 Stanford 3, No. 8 Creighton 1