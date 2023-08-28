Syracuse men's soccer opens up the season No. 1 in Power 5 rankings after a busy opening weekend

The opening weekend of men's college soccer saw thrilling upsets, high-scoring blowouts and many players scoring career-first goals. The NCAA's on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt was out following the action.

Here are McDevitt's top 5 teams following the opening week of the 2023 season.

5. Marshall

Ranked 11th in the preseason poll, the Thundering Herd kicked off with a crushing 4-0 victory over Oakland. The reigning Sunbelt Freshmen of the Year, Matthew Bell fired up the season by tallying his first-career hat trick.

4. Duke

A hat trick and a brace in one game? That's no problem for the Blue Devils who trounced Furman in a 6-0 win at home. Grad transfer Forster Ajago's three-goal frenzy marked the program's first hat trick since 2021. Duke will look to build off their momentum on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they host Wofford.

3. Stanford

Stanford stepped out with two wins over ranked opponents No. 8 Creighton (3-1) and No. 17 Georgetown (5-1). Sophomore Zach Bohane bagged his first career brace to finish off the Sunday scoring display and was named Pac-12 Men's Soccer Player of the Week. The Cardinal will travel to play San Jose State on Monday, Sep. 4.

2. Kentucky

Nearly 1,000 fans cheered on the Cats as they bested Florida Gulf Coast 3-0 in the season home opener. The exciting game saw three goals by three UK newcomers, Aboubacar Camara, Logan Dorsey and Finn Ballard McBride. The Wildcats will be back at home on Monday, Aug. 28 to face ETSU.



1. Syracuse

The reigning national champs stay on top. Senior Lorenzo Boselli netted a pair of impressive goals in the first 13 minutes of the season locking in a win over Providence. The Orange will finish out the opening weekend Monday, Aug. 28 as they host Binghamton.