3 top-10 upsets highlight big Friday in men's college soccer

It's week 2 in men's college soccer, and you can feel the electricity in the air. Friday night's action saw three top-10 teams taken down, with two handled by unranked opponents.



Here are Friday night's shocking upsets.

The unranked Badgers handed No. 2 Kentucky its first regular season loss since 2021 in the pair's first-ever meeting. Sophomore forward Mitchell Dryden split the Wildcat defenders just two minutes into play with a cheeky back-post tap-in off a cross from Maxwell Keenan. The Wisconsin defense locked down the remaining 88 minutes, allowing only four shots on goal and earning the program's highest-ranked win since the 1995 NCAA title run. The Badgers look to build on the historic win on the road against UIC on Monday, Sep. 4.

Fresh off a tough 1-5 loss against No. 4 Stanford, the unranked Hoyas responded with a front-footed performance and a dominant start by senior forward Kyle Linhares, who buried a goal in the sixth minute. The Hoyas went up 2-0 before the half and kept the Golazos coming through the 53rd minute. Linhares earned himself a brace and an assist, slipping a through ball to junior Joe Buck, who fired in the fourth goal. The Hoyas host Fordham on Monday, Sep. 4, while Pitt looks to regroup and rebuild in their next match against Marshall on Tuesday, Sep. 5.

The Huskies battled out a hard-fought win amid the screams and jeers of some 3,400 Hoosier fans. Freshman Charlie Kosakoff made the difference in the 77th minute, tallying his career-first goal with a well-placed inside-of-the-foot finish. Washington senior goalkeeper Sam Fowler ensured the shutout by making a season-high six saves denying the Hoosiers a spot on the scoresheet for the first time this season. Up next, Washington will head to Columbus, Ohio, for a matchup with Ohio State on Monday, Sep. 4.

Talk about a rollercoaster ending. The Nittany Lions found a way to shake the champs— for 6 seconds. The game went scoreless until the 88th minute when freshman midfielder Caden Grabfelder slid a header past the outstretched hand of the 'Cuse goalkeeper. Despite playing a man down, after a red card in the 70th minute, the Orange wasted no time in responding with a goal from Graduate transfer Pablo Pedregosa. Penn State hosted nearly 2,700 fans to hand Syracuse their first draw of the season.