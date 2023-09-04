Two new teams enter Week 2's men's soccer Power 5 rankings

There was no shortage of sensational action in Week 2 of the 2023 men's college soccer season. Between three top-10 upsets, a last-minute equalizer and goals worthy of their own screenplays, this week's Power 5 Rankings have some big-time changes. Here's the rundown of Andrew McDevitt's Week 2 rankings:

5. Louisville (3-0)

The Cardinals make their debut to the rankings with three clean sheets to the season, a first since 2009. Louisville opened the season with a ranked win over No. 16 Tulsa and kept the momentum going with a domineering performance over Bellarmine tripled by a road contest win over UNC Greensboro. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper, Alex Svetanoff has 12 saves so far and will look to defend the team's clean record on Tuesday as the Cardinals face their toughest opponent yet, No. 2 Kentucky.

4. Portland (2-0)

Another fresh face in this week's ranking, the Pilots showed a dominating 4-2 dub over UC Santa Barbara burying a goal just 18 seconds into the match — the second-fastest goal in program history. The last time Portland opened a season with two wins was in 2004 and the team has scored the most combined goals (7) since 2017. Junior Kevin Bonilla is also resetting program records with four assists, the first to have multiple assists in the first two matches since the 2000's. The Pilots will look to build on their historic start at home on Monday against Utah Valley.

3. Syracuse (2-0-1)

Not all ties are created equal. Scoring within 6 seconds of giving up a goal — a man down, in the 88th minute and in front of some 2,700 opposing fans — counts as an above-average draw in our book. The reigning champs showed serious fight in Friday's battle against No. 20 Penn State, earning them a spot at number three. The Orange will look to improve at home against UAlbany on Monday, September 4.

2. Marshall (3-0)

Three wins into the season and three shutouts to prove it. The Thundering Herd continues to dominate across all levels of play with a 3-0 win over Xavier, outshooting them 17-3. Junior Pablo Simon made quite an impact in his Marshall debut, assisting the first goal of the match and scoring the second. The Herd will play their first road match of the season on Tuesday, September 5 at Pitt.

1. Stanford (2-0)

A pair of opening week ranked wins drive the Cardinal to the top of this week's rankings. Sophomore Zach Bohane was named United Soccer Coaches' and Top Drawer Soccer's National Player of the Week after his game-winner over Creighton and brace over Georgetown. Stanford will look to protect its undefeated record on Monday as they travel to San Jose State.