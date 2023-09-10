Football

September 10, 2023

Watch: No. 16 West Virginia goes wild after last-second upset over No. 3 Portland

Two new teams enter men's soccer Power 5 rankings after Week 2

Not many sports do celebrations quite like soccer players do. Certainly not as crazed with passion and energy as No. 16 West Virginia's sophomore Marcus Caldeira who delivered a game-winning upset to No. 3 Portland in the last three seconds of a nil-nil home match. 

If you've never experienced the exhilarating and chaotic rush of a proper soccer celebration, there's no better picture than this. Ripped-off jersey swinging overhead like a maniac, players sprinting erratically in all directions with arms suspended in midair, screams of fans indistinguishable from those on the pitch, an abrupt coach collision to tackle the goal scorer, and finally, everyone jumping into a heap of sweat, pennies and pure joy. 

Caldeira's goal came at the end of a hard-fought physical match, handing Portland their first loss of the season and lifting the Mountaineers to five consecutive wins to open the season — a program first since 1975. WVU will begin Sun Belt Conference play on the road at UCF on Friday, Sep. 15. 

