UCF cracks into men's college soccer's Week 3's Power 5 rankings

Games are ramping up in men's college soccer with last-minute upsets and equalizers pushing a new contender into this week's power rankings. Here's the rundown of Andrew McDevitt's Week 3 rankings:

Previous ranking in parentheses next to record

5. Syracuse 3-0-2 | (5)

The reigning national champs drop down after a narrow 1-0 win over UAlbany and 2-2 tie against Louisville. The Orange started strong against Louisville, outshooting the Cardinals 12-2 and going into the second half with a 2-1 lead. Cuse's defense, however, gave way to a Cardinals corner kick equalizer in the 89th minute. Syracuse will go on the hunt for a dub as they host Siena on Tuesday, Sep. 12.

4. UCF 4-0-1| (NR)

The Knights have been steadily gathering wins, including an impressive victory over Clemson early in the season. Most recently, UCF recorded their first clean sheet over Brown, with senior forward Lucca Dourado notching his 31st career goal. The Knights will return to action Friday, Sep. 15 to host West Virginia in what will be the program's first-ever Sun Belt Conference match.



3. Louisville 4-0-1 | (5)

The Cardinals move up after a 4-2 romping over in-state rival Kentuck and a last-minute equalizer to hand Syracuse their second tie of the season. Junior forward Gage Guerra has tallied six goals on the season, including braces in the past two matches helping Louisville earn the best start in the program's history. The Cardinals will face Virginia Tech in an ACC home match Friday evening.



2. Marshall 5-0 | (2)

Another historical start goes to the Thundering Herd — a team that has bested the program's record (4-0) start in 2000 with a hard-earned 2-1 win over High Point. Sophomore Matthew Bell has proven himself an assisting machine, with all three goals from the Herd's road win over Pitt (3-1) coming from Bell's deliveries. Marshall will look to keep building as Cleveland State comes to town on Tuesday, Sep. 12.

1. Stanford 4-0 | (1)

The Cardinal stay on top, still riding the high of Week 1's wins and claiming two road wins at San Jose State (2-0) and UC Irvine (2-1). Stanford will go into Pac-12 play with an unblemished record and is slated to play Washington and Oregon State this weekend.