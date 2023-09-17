Early and late goals power Oregon State's men's college soccer upset over No. 1 Stanford

History repeated itself Sunday evening as Oregon State men's soccer traveled to the Cardinal stadium and knocked the crown off No. 1 Stanford in a rousing 2-1 upset. The Beavers have now taken down a No. 1 ranked team in three straight seasons, all of the upsets taking place on the road under the glare of opponent fans. Last season, Oregon State also earned a 2-1 victory at Cagan Stadium but this year both Beaver goals came from a new goal scorer — Milwaukee transfer Logan Farrington. The senior now leads the team with seven goals on the season.

Farrington notched the first Beaver goal in the 21st minute after a perfectly weighted 40-yard through ball found his feet just outside the posts. Farrington slipped the ball into the net despite a tight angle, giving the Beavers an early lead. The Cardinal responded with a heavy press and equalized just ten minutes later. Stanford continued to press for the remainder of the first half, recording six corner kicks over the Beavers' zero but headed into the locker rooms in a tight gridlock.

Oregon State made the difference within ten minutes of the final whistle with a world-class header off a lofted ball from the Pac-12's leader in assists, Fran Cortijo. Farrington earned his brace and game-winner after a rounded run into the box placed him in an impeccable position to nod the ball over the Stanford keeper who was caught off his line. The Beaver benches joined in the celebrating where Farrington pointed to the ground as if to say, "I am here to stay." The Beaver's victory over top-ranked Stanford improves their record to 4-2-1 on the season while the Cardinal swallow their first loss.

Next, the Beavers will take a break from conference play as they host Loyola Marymount on Sunday, Sep. 24.