Marshall men, North Carolina women are new No. 1 teams in United Soccer Coaches polls in more top-spot shake-up

More September drama means another week of new No. 1 teams for both the men's and women's United Soccer Coaches polls.

For the second time this month, the two polls each have a change at the top. In the latest rankings, the Marshall men and North Carolina women moved to the summit. Two weeks ago, the BYU women and Stanford men took over. But the Cougars lost to Utah State, 1-0, on Saturday, and the Cardinal fell to Oregon State, 2-1, on Sunday.

The Aggies' stunner against BYU marked the program's first-ever win against a top-ranked team. On the men's side, Oregon State has had eye-opening success against No. 1 — the Beavers have now knocked off the nation's top team in three consecutive seasons (Washington in both 2021 and 2022).

MOVING UP: Marshall is also first in the new NCAA Power 5 rankings

The Thundering Herd and Tar Heels weren't unanimous picks, however. Marshall picked up seven of the eight first-place votes, as SMU received the other and rocketed to No. 6 (up 10 spots this week). As for UNC, the Tar Heels got seven of the eight No. 1 votes as well, with No. 3 Florida State receiving the other. But that debate will be decided on the field this weekend, as North Carolina hosts the Seminoles at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPNU. Florida State is ranked at the top in the latest NCAA Power 5 rankings.

FOLLOW ALONG: Scores and stats for every women's soccer game

Here are the complete polls for both men's and women's soccer:

Men's poll: