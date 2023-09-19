TRENDING

🏈 Basketball can wait as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky UNC rise in football

🤼‍♂️ 25 notable wrestlers to watch

👀 Top CBB rivalries

🏀 ESPN to televise inaugural WBIT
soccer-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | September 19, 2023

Marshall men, North Carolina women are new No. 1 teams in United Soccer Coaches polls in more top-spot shake-up

West Virginia and Akron break into Week 4's men's soccer Power Rankings

More September drama means another week of new No. 1 teams for both the men's and women's United Soccer Coaches polls.

For the second time this month, the two polls each have a change at the top. In the latest rankings, the Marshall men and North Carolina women moved to the summit. Two weeks ago, the BYU women and Stanford men took over. But the Cougars lost to Utah State, 1-0, on Saturday, and the Cardinal fell to Oregon State, 2-1, on Sunday.

The Aggies' stunner against BYU marked the program's first-ever win against a top-ranked team. On the men's side, Oregon State has had eye-opening success against No. 1 — the Beavers have now knocked off the nation's top team in three consecutive seasons (Washington in both 2021 and 2022).

MOVING UP: Marshall is also first in the new NCAA Power 5 rankings

The Thundering Herd and Tar Heels weren't unanimous picks, however. Marshall picked up seven of the eight first-place votes, as SMU received the other and rocketed to No. 6 (up 10 spots this week). As for UNC, the Tar Heels got seven of the eight No. 1 votes as well, with No. 3 Florida State receiving the other. But that debate will be decided on the field this weekend, as North Carolina hosts the Seminoles at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPNU. Florida State is ranked at the top in the latest NCAA Power 5 rankings.

FOLLOW ALONG: Scores and stats for every women's soccer game

Here are the complete polls for both men's and women's soccer:

Men's poll:
RANK SCHOOL PREV TOTAL POINTS W-L-T
1 Marshall (7) 2 198 7-0-0
2 West Virginia 4 190 5-0-1
3 UCF 5 180 4-0-2
4 Akron 3 171 5-0-2
5 Portland 11 165 4-1-0
6 SMU (1) 16 162 6-1-0
7 Syracuse 7 155 3-0-3
8 Stanford 1 148 4-1-1
9 Missouri State 15 127 4-0-1
10 Louisville 5 122 4-1-1
11 Duke 8 119 4-1-1
12 James Madison 9 107 4-1-2
13 Northwestern 19 97 6-0-1
14 Wake Forest 20 89 3-1-3
15 Notre Dame 10 86 4-1-2
16 Georgetown NR 83 3-1-1
17 Vermont 12 79 4-1-1
18 New Hampshire 21 63 4-1-1
19 Denver 14 56 4-1-3
20 Washington NR 45 3-1-3
21 San Diego State 18 42 5-0-1
22 Michigan State NR 36 4-0-2
23 Marquette 13 16 6-1-0
24 Hofstra NR 13 4-1-2
25 UIC NR 11 5-1-1

2023 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 women's and men's College Cup.
READ MORE

SMU men's soccer soars into Week 5 Power 5 rankings

SMU men's soccer goes from unranked all the way to No. 2 in Andrew McDevitt's Week 5 Power 5 rankings.
READ MORE

West Virginia and Akron break into Week 4's men's soccer Power 5 rankings

West Virginia and Akron men's soccer break into Andrew McDevitt's Week 4's Power 5 rankings.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners