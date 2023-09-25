TRENDING

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | September 25, 2023

2023 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

Syracuse vs. Indiana: Full penalty kick shootout to decide 2022 Men's College Cup title

The NCAA Division I women's and men's College Cup will take place in two different locations this year, with the women returning to Cary, N.C. on Dec. 1 & 4 and the men traveling to Louisville, K.Y. for Dec. 8 & 11. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 women's and men's College Cup. 

First off, the time and location:

2023-24 College Cup Schedule
ROUND DATE, TIME LOCATION (CLICK FOR TICKET INFO) WATCHING
Women's Semifinal #1 6 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 1		 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) ESPNU
Women's Semifinal #2 8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 1		 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) ESPNU
Women's National Championship 6 p.m. ET
Monday, Dec. 4		 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) ESPNU
Men's Semifinal #1 6 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 8		 Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville) ESPNU
Men's Semifinal #2 8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 8		 Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville) ESPNU
 National Championship 6 p.m. ET
Monday, Dec. 11		 Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville) ESPNU

How it all works:

The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semi-finals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion. 

There are 337 Division I women's soccer teams in the 2023 season and 64 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Thirty-one spots go to the teams who win their conference championship and the remaining 33 are selected at large by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Women's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 7, 2023

There are 202 Division I men's soccer teams in the 2023 season and only 48 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. The 23 conference winning teams will automatically qualify for the tournament with the remaining 25 selected at large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first round bye and automatically advance to the second round. 

Men's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 13, 2023

 Check out the NCAA site for updated ticket information for the men's and women's 2023-23 College Cup.

