2023 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

The NCAA Division I women's and men's College Cup will take place in two different locations this year, with the women returning to Cary, N.C. on Dec. 1 & 4 and the men traveling to Louisville, K.Y. for Dec. 8 & 11. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 women's and men's College Cup.

First off, the time and location:

How it all works:

The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semi-finals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion.



There are 337 Division I women's soccer teams in the 2023 season and 64 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Thirty-one spots go to the teams who win their conference championship and the remaining 33 are selected at large by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.



Women's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 7, 2023



There are 202 Division I men's soccer teams in the 2023 season and only 48 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. The 23 conference winning teams will automatically qualify for the tournament with the remaining 25 selected at large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first round bye and automatically advance to the second round.



Men's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 13, 2023



Check out the NCAA site for updated ticket information for the men's and women's 2023-23 College Cup.