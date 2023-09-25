2023 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

The NCAA Division I women's and men's College Cup will take place in two different locations this year, with the women returning to Cary, N.C. on Dec. 1 & 4 and the men traveling to Louisville, K.Y. for Dec. 8 & 11. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 women's and men's College Cup.
First off, the time and location:
|ROUND
|DATE, TIME
|LOCATION (CLICK FOR TICKET INFO)
|WATCHING
|Women's Semifinal #1
|6 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 1
|WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
|ESPNU
|Women's Semifinal #2
|8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 1
|WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
|ESPNU
|Women's National Championship
|6 p.m. ET
Monday, Dec. 4
|WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
|ESPNU
|Men's Semifinal #1
|6 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 8
|Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville)
|ESPNU
|Men's Semifinal #2
|8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Dec. 8
|Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville)
|ESPNU
|National Championship
|6 p.m. ET
Monday, Dec. 11
|Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville)
|ESPNU
How it all works:
The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semi-finals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion.
There are 337 Division I women's soccer teams in the 2023 season and 64 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Thirty-one spots go to the teams who win their conference championship and the remaining 33 are selected at large by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.
Women's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 7, 2023
There are 202 Division I men's soccer teams in the 2023 season and only 48 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. The 23 conference winning teams will automatically qualify for the tournament with the remaining 25 selected at large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first round bye and automatically advance to the second round.
Men's Bracket Release/Selection Show: Monday, November 13, 2023
Check out the NCAA site for updated ticket information for the men's and women's 2023-23 College Cup.