Missouri State men's soccer sails into Week 6 Power 5 rankings

There is only one new face in this week's Power 5 rankings as the top men's soccer squads are hitting their stride and dominating conference play. Last week's No. 2 SMU dropped out of the rankings with a home draw against Grand Canyon, pushing up everyone else. Here is the breakdown of Andrew McDevitt's Power 5 rankings for Week 6 of men's college soccer.

5. Missouri State | 6-0-2 (Prev. NR)

The Bears made a statement this weekend when they put Bradley to bed with a dominating 6-0 road win, breaking a 1985 program record for most goals scored on the road. Senior forward Pablo Guillen scored the first half's only two goals, including a Messi-level free kick that soared over the Braves' wall and found the near-post netting. The Bears will look to keep the momentum going at home Wednesday, Oct. 4 as they host Memphis.

FREE KICK GOAL 🚨



43' | It's a Pablo Guillen brace in the first half!



2-0 Bears#TNDO | #GoBears 🐻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JzxUdWPw1J — Missouri State Men’s Soccer (@MSUBearsMSoccer) October 1, 2023

4. Akron | 6-0-4 (Prev. 5)

The Zips stepped into the Big East Conference in style, sealing their first win in the new conference with a bicycle kick goal over Seton Hall. Junior Jason Shokalook leads the team with six goals, and his bike in the 85th minute marked his second in that match. Akron will continue their homestead as the Zips host Northern Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

A look at Jason Shokalook's bicycle kick goal in 85' that gave @ZipsMSoc a 3-1 victory over @SHUMSOC pic.twitter.com/cxdC3clPmv — Akron Zips M Soccer (@ZipsMSoc) September 30, 2023



3. UCF | 5-1-2 (Prev. 4)

The Knights move up a spot after a road win against Kentucky breaks them out of a two-match winless streak to earn the program its first Sun Belt victory and head coach Scott Calabrese his 150th career win. UCF's second clean sheet of the season was aided by a pair of offside calls that blocked two Wildcat goals from reaching the scoreboard. The Knights return home on Saturday, Oct. 7 to take on Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern.

Saku's third goal of the season is a beauty off the left foot! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4CzWEx7B7H — UCF Men's Soccer (@UCF_MSoccer) September 29, 2023

2. West Virginia | 8-0-2 (Prev. 3)

The Mountaineers showed heart last Saturday when they rallied from a 1-0 deficit for the first time this season and came back to beat Georgia State in a hard-fought 4-3 victory. Senior Yutaro Tsukada delivered two assists against the Panthers and two assists last Tuesday to direct a late game-winner over UNC Greensboro. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira now leads the NCAA after tallying his eighth goal of the season against UNCG. The Mountaineers are back at home this Wednesday as they take on Loyola (Md.) and look to keep their unbeaten record.

1. Marshall | 10-0 (Prev. 1)

Ten wins into the season and 10 different goal scorers to prove it, the Herd cannot lose. Their latest wins over VCU (1-0) and Georgia Southern (3-1) set a new program win streak record, snapping the previous nine-match high from 1997. The Herd went down a goal for the first time this season against Georgia Southern but only trailed for about 4 minutes before equalizing off a penalty. Marshall buried a second shot from the spot late in the match to extend the lead. Next up, the Herd will look to extend the streak as they host Georgia State on Saturday.