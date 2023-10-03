NCAA DI men's soccer committee to reveal in-season top 16 on Friday, Oct. 20 on ACC Network

The NCAA Division I men's soccer committee will reveal the in-season top 16 men's soccer rankings at halftime of the 6 p.m. ET Boston College-Clemson match on the ACC Network on Friday, Oct. 20.

Games through Thursday, Oct. 19 will be in consideration for the Oct. 20 top-16 reveal. The announcement gives fans a sneak peek of where teams stand a few weeks out from the selection show, which is scheduled for for Monday, Nov. 13.

⚽️ Men's College Cup: 2023-24 dates, times, schedule

The Men's College Cup will take place at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 8, followed by the national championship game on Monday, Dec. 11. Last season, Syracuse won a thriller on penalties vs. Indiana to win the national title.